Fishburne begins new year with a school branding

Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro began a new school year on Tuesday and simultaneously launched a new brand for the 143-year-old institution.

Fishburne’s new brand carries the theme of “We see what’s great in you.”

The theme and branding are the result of a study commissioned in 2020 by the governing board of the school, the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation. The study by Lone Wolf Marketing of Virginia included research on military schools and interviews with Fishburne students, parents, alumni, faculty and staff.

The chair of the foundation, 1971 Fishburne graduate Joe Johnson, said the new brand “focuses on our future and underscores our commitment to every boy who matriculates to Fishburne.”

Col. Randal E. Brown, Fishburne’s new president, said military schools have historically been bound by tradition and slow to change. He said it is important to find “a fresh brand that connects to the audience.

For now, the new brand will be evident in Fishburne’s digital advertising and banners on the Waynesboro campus.

Brown said the goal of Fishburne is take a cadet in a smaller environment and help unlock his potential and passion. Historically, Brown said, Fishburne has produced graduates who attend college including military schools such as VMI and The Citadel, and students who chart a career in the military.

Brown began his leadership of Fishburne in April. He served 23 years in the Army National Guard and had a tour of duty in Iraq. He has been head of school for Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md. and All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, Tex.

He said military schools “can be transformational” for those who attend.

Fishburne begins the 2022-23 school year with about 100 students who represent six different countries. Brown said the target area for student recruitment in this country is the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.