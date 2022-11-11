Fishburne Military School remembers veterans, including fallen and missing ones

The cadets and leadership of Waynesboro’s Fishburne Military School paid tribute to all veterans, including missing and fallen ones, during a nearly hour-long Veterans Day service Friday at the school.

During the speeches and ceremonies, cadets draped a POW/MIA flag on a chair to remember all lost and unaccounted-for veterans of the United States. And later, cadets placed small American flags to recognize all the Fishburne graduates who have lost their lives serving in the military.

Fishburne Cadet Nathan Ryan, the school’s Cadet executive officer, told the crowd when they see the American flag each day, “they should remember the veterans who rose up to defend the country.”

Ryan said the sacrifices of the men and women in the military “are the reason we can pursue happiness.” Ryan, a senior from Charlottesville, told the crowd they could do their part to improve the United States by speaking out about injustice and voting in elections.

Friday’s guest speaker was retired Army Lt. Col. Todd Livick, now a Fishburne staff member. He said veterans are “just like any other American,” but they observe “duty, honor, and country and swore to support the Constitution of the United States.”

He said the POW/MIA flag displayed during Friday’s ceremony is “a powerful message and symbolizes the missing.”

Livick also thanked the families of veterans who have stood behind them while they protected the United States.

Following the ceremony, the school’s cadets marched to Riverview Cemetery to the gravesite of the school’s founder, Professor James A Fishburne.