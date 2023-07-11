A former boarding school graduate and veteran admissions counselor has been named director of admissions at Fishburne Military School.

Mike Payne was named to the post on July 2.

Payne has served as an admissions counselor at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham and associate director of admissions at Christ School in Asheville, N.C. He received his first admissions experience while leading campus tours as a student at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

As a boarding school graduate, Payne said, “I have a deep appreciation for the opportunities provided for young men at schools like Fishburne. Some young men need more, and schools like Fishburne provide a place where they are supported and challenged.”

Payne plans to travel across the country, attend international events and provide tours to families.

The president of Fishburne, Col. Randal E. Brown, said Payne wants to increase attendance at the Waynesboro private military school.

“With incomparable energy and enthusiasm for admissions and private schools, FMS is honored to have him represent the historic and iconic small school on the hill in Waynesboro,” Brown said.

The new admissions director said, “I am honored to join Fishburne Military School, and I look forward to working with communities across the U.S. to tell the Fishburne story.’

Fishburne Military School was founded in 1879.