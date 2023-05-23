HARRISONBURG — A longtime teacher used props to drive home her points during Monday's commencement speech, similar to how she taught her seventh-grade history classes.

Linda Petzke, a retired S. Gordon Stewart Middle School history teacher, held up a stuffed animal Monday evening as she addressed more than 150 Fort Defiance High School graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

The black-spotted seal represented the acronym SEAL for sharing, enjoying every day in every way, acceptance, and learning to laugh.

"Remember the word, SEAL," Petzke joked to the graduates. "That's right; you didn't think I'd show up without a toy?"

She was an educator for over 40 years, and most of Fort Defiance's graduating class of 2023 were one of her students during seventh grade. In addition, she was named Teacher of the Year for Stewart Middle School in 2022. During her years as a history teacher, Petzke was known for her kindness and tirelessly sharing her passion for learning with her students.

"You shared your feelings, and it allowed me to connect with you outside Stewart's hallways and out in the community," she said. "Those shared connections allowed you to further continue your success at Fort Defiance every day and every way."

Petzke also advised students that their initial career paths might go in different directions and that they should accept it.

Close Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. PHOTOS: A look at decorated caps at Fort's graduation Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Some Fort Defiance High School graduates decorated their caps for Monday evening's ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

"Your job, your career, your college, it may not be what you thought," she said. "As you continue your chosen path, learn to accept improvement, learn to work with your co-workers, your boss, but most of all, accept yourself and the mistakes you might make."

Although the former educator is retired, she told the graduates she is still learning by other means, such as volunteering with the Augusta County Historical Society and giving back to the community.

"Since I retired, I no longer have students," Petzke said. "I could just keep reading and volunteering, yet, as I continue to learn, I realize along the way, laughter is so important."

After Petzke's speech, valedictorian Adriana Shields addressed her fellow students and told them they'd had a unique high school experience due to the pandemic.

"Together though, we persevered," Shields said. "We relied on each other through hardships and loss and met amazing people along the way."

Shields urged the students to embrace kindness as they go their separate ways.

"We've grown up in a world where violence and darkness are magnified, and they dominate our news feed. Every day there is a new horror story about war, mass shootings, or suicide. This can and has taken a great toll on our mental health. What our society does not recognize, however, is kindness," she said. "To everyone listening here today, as our lives get busier and more complicated, I encourage you to spread kindness as much as you can. For kindness, it is never wasted."

After Shields' comments, Principal Alan Schulz awarded both Shields and Salutatorian John Souder before conferring the diplomas to the high school graduates.

After closing remarks from Schulz, the now-alumnus of Fort Defiance High School proudly turned their tassels from right to left and tossed their caps in the air.