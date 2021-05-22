Fort Defiance seniors graduate despite obstacles during pandemic

HARRISONBURG — Fort Defiance held its 59th annual commencement ceremony at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.

Unlike last year’s socially distanced ceremony, more than 200 seniors had the opportunity to graduate together this year.

The school was one of three Augusta County Schools to graduate at the stadium on Saturday. Graduates sat in the bleachers near one of the Dukes’ end zones. Graduates walked to a stage set up in the middle of the field to accept their diplomas when their names were called.

Guests had the chance to watch a senior showcase before commencement, featuring performances by Emma Riddle, Ashlyn Fogleman, Emma Kurtz, and Gabriela Niculescu.

All of the speeches from this year’s commencement were pre-recorded and shown during the ceremony on the stadium’s jumbotron.

Senior class president Ezekiel Esteban welcomed this year’s commencement speaker Larry Landes through a special pre-recorded message.

Landes served as principal of Fort Defiance High School from 2006 until he retired last year. He congratulated the students on a job well done, especially with the challenges of graduating amid a pandemic.