Fort Defiance seniors graduate despite obstacles during pandemic
Fort Defiance seniors graduate despite obstacles during pandemic

Fort Defiance High School's Class of 2021 commencement ceremony

Fort Defiance High School graduates celebrate after the conferring of diplomas and the turning of the tassels on Saturday at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium.

 Jaclyn Barton photos, The News Virginian

HARRISONBURG — Fort Defiance held its 59th annual commencement ceremony at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.

Unlike last year’s socially distanced ceremony, more than 200 seniors had the opportunity to graduate together this year.

The school was one of three Augusta County Schools to graduate at the stadium on Saturday. Graduates sat in the bleachers near one of the Dukes’ end zones. Graduates walked to a stage set up in the middle of the field to accept their diplomas when their names were called.

Guests had the chance to watch a senior showcase before commencement, featuring performances by Emma Riddle, Ashlyn Fogleman, Emma Kurtz, and Gabriela Niculescu.

All of the speeches from this year’s commencement were pre-recorded and shown during the ceremony on the stadium’s jumbotron.

Senior class president Ezekiel Esteban welcomed this year’s commencement speaker Larry Landes through a special pre-recorded message.

Landes served as principal of Fort Defiance High School from 2006 until he retired last year. He congratulated the students on a job well done, especially with the challenges of graduating amid a pandemic.

“How you have dealt with the obstacles and changes throughout your junior and senior year will pave the way for success, happiness and fulfillment for the rest of your lives,” Landes said.

Landes also talked about the future plans of Fort Defiance’s graduating class.

“Thirty-three percent of you will be working full time after you graduate, 2% of you will enlist in the military, 23% of you will attend community college and 41% of you will attend a four-year college or university,” Landes said. “Best of luck to all of you.”

Gislaine Martinez-Campa was Fort Defiance’s class of 2021 salutatorian. She encouraged students with a famous quote from Disney’s Finding Nemo and then gave some words of her own.

“I cannot express how proud I am of all of my peers and getting through this difficult year, but we did it,” Martinez-Campa said. “I hope that wherever we end up that we’ll always be proud of our graduating class and all that we accomplished.”

This year’s valedictorian was Elizabeth Trainum. Trainum received an advanced studies diploma with governor’s seal, graduated with honors, the Virginia Board of Education seal, the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School seal, and the advanced Mathematics & Technology seal. She is also an Early College Scholar and a member of the French Honor Society.

