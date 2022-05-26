Fort Defiance's Class of 2022 warned to expect hardships as they continue their journeys in life

HARRISONBURG — Fort Defiance High School graduates had a surprising sequence of events during their ceremony Wednesday evening.

More than 187 graduates walked across the stage at the James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, but before the procession began, the school’s principal, Alan Shull, called for a moment of silence to honor the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The commencement speaker, Gary Collins, had a little help with his speech. He brought on another teacher, Dan Tratnack, to hold signs with instructions for the audience including “Amen," "Laugh," and "Stand Up.”

Collins, a retired S. Gordon Stewart Middle School teacher of 20 years, discussed health issues he had struggled with while not going into specifics and then told graduates “life is going to throw you so fast of many curveballs.”

In regards to his health, Collins said “illness is going to raise its ugly head. It has with me.”

He also told the students that they will experience hardships, most especially from current events. From war to inflation, he told the students that they were, “experiencing a country that is divided" and life will be difficult.

“You’re gonna be fired from your job, as I have. You’re gonna be unemployed, as I have," he said. "You’re gonna have failed relationships, and so have I. You’re gonna be in debt, so have I.”

Collins shared advice about getting through hardships.

“You are going to be the catalyst," he said. "You are going to be the people that says some kind word or some kind act. In fact, I implore you to do that.”

In order to heal the current state of this country, Collins said, “We have to take that tact and love one another.”

Near the end of the commencent ceremony, Shull had the graduates turn their tassels, forgetting about Valdictorian Travis Wilberger’s closing speech.

Wilberger began his speach with a quote from President Woodrow Wilson, “You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.”

He then said, “This is the day that start towards our future and this is the day to celebrate our achievements.”

Wilberger ended the speech with a quote from comedian Ellen DeGernes, “never follow anyone else's path, unless you're in the woods and you're lost and you see a path. Then by all means follow that path.”

Then, the turning of the tassels began one more time to end the graduation ceremony.

