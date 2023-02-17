FISHERSVILLE — Silence and tension spoke loudly at the Augusta County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Wilson Middle School’s cafeteria as each of the county’s elementary and middle school student representatives spelled un-bee-livably hard words for the trophies.

The first few rounds of the spelling bee were filled with words such as “automated,” “stimulate” and “nausea,” which could be easily spelled by the average person.

However, as the rounds went by, the words got progressively harder to spell. The golden bell would ring sharply twice as each student would come off the stage — some emotionless or some with sighs of relief — to sit with their families or in the front rows.

The only helpful hints the spellers could go by would be the words’ definitions and enunciations from the spelling bee pronouncer, Sarah Melton, Augusta County’s assistant superintendent of instruction and technology.

“To me, it’s amazing to see the language that these kids know and the words that they’re spelling,” Melton said.

The spelling bee is held annually in each elementary and middle school around the country and is sponsored by the E. W. Scripps Company. The students often prepare by studying words from spelling bee lists from other years and reading various books.

The top three students with the most correctly spelled words then faced off to determine the winner.

“Oh, not again,” said seventh-grader Ruth Doyle of Wilson Middle School. Her word was “impeccable,” relating to the highest standards of propriety.

The bell rang twice. Doyle landed in third place.

One of the hardest but classic spelling bee words, claustrophobic — the fear of small and tight spaces — was given to fifth-grader Shree Madhani of Wilson Elementary School.

She missed the word by two letters. The bell rang twice for her, but she still landed in second place.

During the final round, Adrian Fulmar, a S. Gordon Stewart Middle School sixth grader in Fort Defiance, spelled out the potential winning answer, repugnant, a feeling of strong distaste or dislike.

“This word could potentially be the winning answer for this championship,” said Melton.

“Repugnant,” Fulmar said slowly, facing an audience filled with families and school administrators. “R-E-P-U-G-N-A-N-T.”

The bell did not ring twice, and soon enough, the audience broke the silence in the room, cheering and clapping for the small boy with a big voice.

The top three winners will go on to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee on March 11. The regional competition will bring representatives from Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties.