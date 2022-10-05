Four Waynesboro Schools fully accredited for 2022-23

Four Waynesboro schools met full state accreditation for 2022-23 and two received the designation of accredited with conditions from the Virginia Department of Education.

The schools fully accredited by the commonwealth include Waynesboro High School and Berkeley Glenn, Westwood Hills and William Perry elementary schools. Wenonah Elementary and Kate Collins Middle School received accredited with conditions designations.

The accreditation designation is based on last spring’s Standards of Learning test scores in reading, math and science, the summary of achievement gaps among students and student engagement and outcomes. The latter speaks to dropout rates, chronic absenteeism and graduation.

Test scores provide a “snapshot” of how students are performing, according to Tim Teachey, the executive director of instruction for the Waynesboro Schools.

But Teachey said the snapshot is not as clear because the pandemic has affected student learning and resulted in a higher incidence of chronic absenteeism.

The pandemic resulted in Waynesboro students learning remotely two years ago, and there was social distancing last school year. High amounts of absenteeism in 2021-22 could be attributed to loss of time from Covid-19 and for some students at the high school level, working jobs to help their families.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 18 days or more of a 180-day school year. Teachey said “it’s not hard to get to 18 (missed days) when Covid is part of the equation.” A student showing symptoms of Covid-19 is asked to quarantine for five days.

But Teachey is hoping this school year will be different, allowing both students and teachers the chance to focus on learning and improvement.

“This year is much more normal,” said Teachey. “We will get better data to help with kids.” With kids returning to the classroom, teachers should be able to spot the deficiencies in their students.

A full uninterrupted school year will allow teachers at Wenonah Elementary to implement strategies to improve performance in science. The school recorded a 47 percent pass rate on science SOL testing the last school year.

“The school improvement plan has very specific goals and action steps,” Teachey said of Wenonah. Testing on science will be done throughout the year and teachers will monitor progress.

Across Virginia, 89 percent of the public schools received full accreditation for 2022-23. But Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, Jillian Balow, said during last month’s announcement that she has concerns about the reliability of the accreditation standards.

Balow said in a press release that accreditation had dropped only 3 percent from the last report in 2019. “The number and percentage of schools earning accreditation is almost as high as three years ago, despite significant declines in achievement on Standards of Learning tests in reading, math and science,’’ she said in a Department of Education release.

Balow said the ratings “call into question the effectiveness of our accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency.”

Teachers in the Waynesboro Schools will work together on the best strategies for helping students with the learning gaps, according to Teachey. “And there is a lot of collaboration with teachers in neighboring divisions,” he said.

Overall, Teachey is pleased with the ongoing efforts of schools in Waynesboro.

“I am really proud of the work in the buildings, the administrators and teachers,” he said. “We will fight the good fight and keep plugging along.”