Friends, family come out to support Waynesboro sophomore at 'Walk to End Lupus Now' event

Saturday morning, 15-year-old Waynesboro native Amélie Chandelier lead her classmates in the 2021 Walk to End Lupus Now fundraiser event at the Waynesboro High School track field above the football stadium and tennis courts.
The event was a microcosm of the larger national effort Saturday which was the official day for “Walk to End Lupus Now.”
Emma Candelier is the mother of Amelie and said the event was orchestrated in partnership with Waynesboro High School.
“She organized a group of friends and classmates as well as friends from work to come out and walk with her,” she said.
Saturday’s awareness walk was a great opportunity because Amelie and her family knew the event was happening every year in October so she could work towards building awareness and creating a team.
Emma said Amelie created “Team Candelier” out of the local Richmond chapter in order to raise money and organize the walk.
Heading into Saturday, the fundraising goal for Amelie’s lupus awareness walk was $1,000 and as of Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Emma said the event had risen over $700.
“Obviously [the goal] was to have a lot of people come and show up. But at the same time, it’s not about numbers,” Amélie said. “It’s more about having people that actually want to know and actually want to spread awareness which is what the outcome was today.”
When she was 8-years-old, Amélie was diagnosed with Lupus. Since then she has been an advocate for spreading awareness about the disease with her community and classmates, according to her mother. The disease usually impacts women and women of color, according to Emma.
“The emphasis behind organizing this event actually was when she did an introduction during 10th grade in her honors English class and Karen Galenis, her English teacher, encouraged her to do something to educate her classmates at Waynesboro High School about lupus,” Emma said.
According to Galenis, Amélie filled out a student survey at the beginning of the school year this fall and one of the things she mentioned was that she had lupus. After going online to research the disease, Galenis, who is also the Waynesboro High School librarian, saw that there was going to be a virtual walk in October.
“I said ‘Hey Amélie, do you know there’s this virtual walk?’ and she said ‘Yes, I’ve done it in the past but because of COVID we didn’t get to do it. So I said, ‘You know, you could have one here at the track’ and then she went with it,” Galenis said.
“But I think the goal is less about the money or how many people show up,” Emma said. “I think one of the personal goals for her was to be able to organize such an event and participate in a nationwide movement. And the second goal was obviously to draw awareness to the disease of lupus both within her high school and also the Waynesboro community.”
“She is sunshine wherever she goes,” Galenis said when describing the 10th grader.
Galenis described Amélie and her friends as a blessing and a gift, especially after such trying times in dealing with the pandemic. Planning a fundraiser during a pandemic is difficult, said Galenis, who expects the event to become annual and grow in size.
“I can’t wait to see what she’s done with it by her senior year,” Galenis said. “She’s just a sophomore.”
Amélie has taught Galenis about perseverance.
“If you get a setback, plow through it,” Galenis said. “This disease does not have to define you. You define yourself.”
Amélie’s father Pascal Candelier said he fully supports his daughter.
“We believe that she needs to be the leader,” he said. “She needs to take care of everything.”
Pascal said school officials were also supportive.
“The school really did a lot for Amélie to organize the walk for the last couple months to raise money in the school or here and there,” Pascal said.
While Amelie said that she was a bit disappointed with the outcome of how many people showed up, she was still proud to organize Saturday’s event.
So after walking the two miles, or eight laps, around the Waynesboro Public School track, how tired was Amelie?
“A little bit. But at the same time, I had a bit of cookies before so I’m kind of like -I’ve got energy so like halfway through I just started running with some of my friends and I think that was like the most memorable moment. Just like those few seconds where all of my friends and I were just running and sprinting and racing each other and that’s something that will live with me. Having those close people and supporters with me for today, it just made me feel really happy,” Amelie said.
Amelie said that the big takeaway from Saturday’s event was that it’s not about numbers.
“Quality over quantity, and I say the people that were here are definitely some of my best friends,” she said. “Even people that aren’t they are still here to support and show their love and spread awareness with me and I think that’s the biggest takeaway.”
Her father agreed.