Friends, family come out to support Waynesboro sophomore at 'Walk to End Lupus Now' event

When she was 8-years-old, Amélie was diagnosed with Lupus. Since then she has been an advocate for spreading awareness about the disease with her community and classmates, according to her mother. The disease usually impacts women and women of color, according to Emma.

“The emphasis behind organizing this event actually was when she did an introduction during 10th grade in her honors English class and Karen Galenis, her English teacher, encouraged her to do something to educate her classmates at Waynesboro High School about lupus,” Emma said.

According to Galenis, Amélie filled out a student survey at the beginning of the school year this fall and one of the things she mentioned was that she had lupus. After going online to research the disease, Galenis, who is also the Waynesboro High School librarian, saw that there was going to be a virtual walk in October.

“I said ‘Hey Amélie, do you know there’s this virtual walk?’ and she said ‘Yes, I’ve done it in the past but because of COVID we didn’t get to do it. So I said, ‘You know, you could have one here at the track’ and then she went with it,” Galenis said.