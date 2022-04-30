'He loved Riverheads': Community pays tribute to beloved doctor

GREENVILLE — Hundreds of people gathered at the Riverheads High School football field Saturday afternoon to pay final respects to community pillar Dr. H Lynn Moore, Jr.

Light-hearted at times and somber at others, one final gathering at the football field was the perfect send-off for Moore, the doctor for Riverheads athletics since the school’s inception in 1962.

“It was very fitting,” Moore’s son Joseph said. “He would not have liked the hoopla, but his life was this community and this school.”

A man of faith known for his dedication and service to Bethel Presbyterian Church and the community as a whole, Moore did physicals for Riverheads athletes free of charge for 60 years. In that same six-decade span, he missed fewer football games that a person could count on one hand.

As Moore aged, he often rode with long-time Riverheads statistician Steve Kyle to the games.

“Especially in the later years, we rode together,” said Kyle, who has worked in Riverheads athletics since 1983. “He and I got along so well, and I had so much admiration for him. As a matter of fact, I told his family that as long as I was alive he’d always have a ride to and from games.”

A podium was set up on the field facing the home bleachers, along with rows of chairs for immediate family members. Another row of seats was set up on the track, where many Gladiator football players sat dressed in their red game jerseys.

Wrestling coach Scott Swats and recently retired football coach Robert Casto sat just behind the row of players.

“There are no words to express what he meant to this entire community,” Casto said.

The same fans that cheer on the Gladiators on Friday nights were in their normal seats on Saturday to honor Moore, affectionately called “Honey” by those who knew him best.

“This is what ‘Doc’ loved,” Kyle said. “He loved Riverheads. It’s very fitting to have this tribute at the place he loved most. There will never be another one like him.”

Moore, who passed away a few weeks after his 89th birthday, leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary, self-sacrificial community service that more than a half-century.

“I hope they just remember his generosity and his commitment to the Riverheads community,” Moore’s daughter-in-law Tabby Moore said, “and also the commitment to everybody he met.”