How school counselors reach students in an all-virtual format

With students at home, the process of getting a student into a counseling session has changed. Bailey says that the process of scheduling the sessions comes with pros and cons, as counselors no longer can call students down to the office on a moment’s notice.

“That type of session, where you can see them that day, has been more difficult,” he said. “But it is nice to actually schedule sessions because we have that time set aside for them. It’s not like a student is coming in while we’re busy in a meeting or on the phone, and then they’re sitting there waiting. Now they schedule a time with us, and it’s blocked off on our calendar and we’re dedicated to them completely.”

Students can schedule their sessions either online or through emails with a counselor. Parents of students also can request that a counselor meets with their child. Students can see exactly when the counselors have openings and put their names in for timeslots.

Bailey offered a few tips to maintain a psychologically healthy learning environment that helps students to stay focused while in their homes.