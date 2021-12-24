Iconic Waynesboro educator Vermell Grant calls it a career

She grew in her personnel duties.

“The competition was phenomenal,” Grant recalled of vying against much larger school districts for teachers. She learned that it was more a question of whether Waynesboro was the right fit in terms of lifestyle and opportunity for a prospective hire.

Crowder said another Grant contribution was providing assistance to both administrators and teachers.

“We put together a team,” Grant said of efforts to improve the performance of both teachers and administrators.

Even in the most difficult of situations Crowder said Grant could communicate.

“She could bring difficult news and deliver it in a careful and sympathetic way,” he said. “She was phenomenal to watch.”

Since 2013, Grant has worked under Jeff Cassell, the current Waynesboro superintendent. He echoes much of what others say about Grant.