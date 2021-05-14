'It’s such a great feeling': Waynesboro High School hosts in-person graduation ceremony

Following a year of uncertainty, Riley Hamp knows one thing’s for sure — The COVID-19 pandemic has shaped and matured Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2021 unlike any other class before them.

The valedictorian addressed some of her classmates and their families during Friday evening’s traditional outdoor graduation ceremony at the high school’s football stadium. The ceremony is one of two commencement ceremonies being offered to students this year.

Hamp reflected on her time at Waynesboro High School and said it had been an amazing four years of learning and growing with her classmates. Once the pandemic began, the class was forced apart and learned how to do all of that virtually. Through it all, they succeeded.

“The obstacles we have faced have strengthened our character and prepared us to be strong leaders in whatever path we take following high school,” Hamp said.

Waynesboro native Katherine McLean, who graduated from Waynesboro High in 2014, gave the commencement address at Friday night’s ceremony.