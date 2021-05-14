 Skip to main content
'It’s such a great feeling': Waynesboro High School hosts in-person graduation ceremony
Waynesboro High School's Class of 2021 outdoor graduation ceremony

Waynesboro High School seniors celebrate their graduation at the end of Friday night's outdoor graduation ceremony at the school's football stadium. 

 Jaclyn Barton/The News Virginian

Following a year of uncertainty, Riley Hamp knows one thing’s for sure — The COVID-19 pandemic has shaped and matured Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2021 unlike any other class before them.

The valedictorian addressed some of her classmates and their families during Friday evening’s traditional outdoor graduation ceremony at the high school’s football stadium. The ceremony is one of two commencement ceremonies being offered to students this year. 

Hamp reflected on her time at Waynesboro High School and said it had been an amazing four years of learning and growing with her classmates. Once the pandemic began, the class was forced apart and learned how to do all of that virtually. Through it all, they succeeded.

“The obstacles we have faced have strengthened our character and prepared us to be strong leaders in whatever path we take following high school,” Hamp said.

Waynesboro native Katherine McLean, who graduated from Waynesboro High in 2014, gave the commencement address at Friday night’s ceremony.

As the choral teacher at William Fleming High School in Roanoke, McLean is no stranger to the pandemic's impact on students this year. She asked students how they had responded to changes caused by the pandemic while encouraging them to think of their accomplishments.

“I want you to acknowledge the most meaningful response you’ve had thus far, you’ve moved forward, you kept in touch with your friends and classmates during quarantine, you found ways to celebrate spirit week, homecoming, prom, senior nights and award ceremonies," McLean said. "You did what you had to do to make it to graduation." 

During her remarks, Hamp talked about the future career plans Waynesboro seniors have after graduation. Filmmakers, engineers, hair stylists, chefs, doctors, lawyers, military officers, nurses, psychologists, and more were on the list.

Ben Young, an honors graduate and Little Giant Pinnacle Award scholarship recipient, plans to attend Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, to pursue a film degree. Young said it felt good to graduate but he also felt there wasn't as much closure as he hoped because the class didn't get a full senior year.

For Patrick Henderson, the ceremony felt as if there was no pandemic at all.

“It’s such a great feeling,” Henderson said. 

He plans to attend Blue Ridge Community College before transferring to James Madison University for a degree in psychology.

Javier Hernandez was also excited about graduating.

“I’m just glad that I finally made it, and now I’m on my way to a new chapter,” Hernandez said.

Waynesboro High School will honor those graduates who chose the indoor ceremony option throughout the day on Saturday, May 15, in the Louis Spilman auditorium.

