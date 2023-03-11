The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a juvenile on Friday for bringing an airsoft weapon onto school property.

Administrators at Kate Collins Middle School notified police about the student having the weapon Friday morning. Administrators said another student told them of the student having the gun.

Police and school administration located the student and found the airsoft weapon.

The student has been charged with a felony offense of pointing, holding or brandishing a firearm, air or gas-operated weapon or similar object, on school property.

The juvenile was taken to Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a hearing.

Police are not releasing the age of the juvenile.