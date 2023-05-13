Kate Collins Middle School students pitched something fresh, healthy and green at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The eighth-graders in a business class taught by Eric Dixon learned about operating a business and bringing healthier food options to Waynesboro. Earlier this week, the students displayed what they had learned in a pitch to Waynesboro School Board members for a farmers’ market stand.

“When it came time to write their business plan, I was like, ‘This is how you write a business plan, and this is how you write an executive summary,’” Dixon said. “Then, I gave them timelines on when things must be done.”

The farmers’ market stand was a business proposal for Waynesboro Education Farm, an educational farm managed by Project GROWS at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

During the school board meeting, the middle schoolers used their presentation skills as they pitched the stand, including its names, proposed layout, produce that be sold and possible locations. The students also presented statistics about profits, branding and marketing.

“Our community is strong when it all comes together and focuses on one thing,” said Kate Collins Middle School eighth-grader Donovan Thompson during the presentation. “One thing our community is interested in is helping our schools.”

Dixon, who is attending Trident University online to finish his master’s in business administration, said his students are ahead of the game.

“I’m finishing my MBA, and they wrote a better business plan than I did,” he said. “We live in a day and age where I can’t teach anything more than they can find on Google, so I view myself as a facilitator to show students where to get the information from, how to use it, and so, it’s not teaching what to learn, but how to learn.”

After the presentation, eighth-grader Kaitlin Krabach asked the board members if they had any questions.

“I don’t have a question at this minute, but I would like to enlist their help on working on the budget,” Superintendent Jeff Cassell joked regarding the upcoming 2023-2024 school year budget.

Will the farmer’s market stand idea become a reality? Dixon said it depends on the students.

“I hope to see the effect of what can start to happen when the students start to see the fruition of their work and possibly update it,” he said.