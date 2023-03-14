Last month, the Kate Collins Middle School boy’s basketball team won the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro Middle School Boys tournament.
The team also finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 10-0 record. Daniel Woodard, the school’s dean of students, and Gray Huie, an instructional aide, coached the team.
Woodard said he was pleased with the team’s success but sought to bridge the gap between the school, students and the community.
“It’s more than basketball,” Woodard said. “The community always showed up, and they were very supportive win, lose or draw. That helped those athletes, knowing that someone else really cared about what they were participating in. Along the way, we never shortened our guys and focused on being students first. Academics were always our focus as we developed their skills. Every practice, being a student was part of the conversation.”
People are also reading…
Woodard said the work with players allowed them “to form an identity beyond just being a basketball player.”