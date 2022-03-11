Kate Collins Middle School names Amy Christian as new assistant principal

A new assistant principal has been chosen for Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro.

Amy Christian, who has been a school counselor at Valley Academy Regional Alternative School in Fishersville for the past three years, will join the Kate Collins staff when a replacement is found at Valley Academy. Her appointment was announced at Tuesday’s Waynesboro School Board meeting.

She has previously worked for the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, the Augusta County Schools, the Staunton City Schools, DePaul Community Resources and the Staunton-Augusta YMCA. Christian has supported students academically, provided behavioral interventions, supported students with sensory disabilities and offered leadership in community-based programs.

Christian holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree from Radford University. She is finishing her second master’s degree from JMU.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said that Christian “is highly respected because of her outstanding work as the school counselor at our regional alternative school, Valley Academy. She understands the importance of developing relationships with students and their parents, even when their behavior is challenging,” Cassell said, “I am excited to have her join our administrative team in Waynesboro.”

