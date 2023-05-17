Kate Collins Middle School will hold a lawn party Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the school’s grounds.

The event is open to families of Kate Collins students (current 6-8th grade students) and the incoming sixth-grade class. The latter are current fifth-grade students in the Waynesboro Schools.

Those attending can anticipate an afternoon of fun, food and community information. The event is scheduled to happen regardless of the weather.

All students of Kate Collins Middle School will receive free tickets for games. Additional tickets can be purchased on-site or earned through gameplay. In addition, students/families can donate non-perishable food items or school supplies to the school system’s community partners. The first 700 of these students will receive a free hot dog. Additional food supplies will be available to purchase from community food trucks in the upper loop.

Flint Dollar, chair of the KCMS family and community engagement committee, said there is a purpose to Sunday’s lawn party.

“We want our Kate Collins Middle Schools families to know that KCMS is more than just a middle school,” Dollar said. “We are a community. This day isn’t about academics; it is about the community and making it stronger.”

Dollar said representatives from the Waynesboro Public Library, the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, Augusta Health and Waynesboro first responders will be available to offer information.

Parking will be marked but limited. Attendees are urged to be careful crossing the streets.