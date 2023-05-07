A nearly 66 percent labor force participation rate in Virginia may not be reason for celebration, but it is an improvement over the pandemic numbers recorded in the commonwealth.

And locally in the Shenandoah Valley, the increase is encouraging, but the demand for workers in good-paying jobs remains high.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the uptick in labor participation in March includes the highest number of workers in recorded Virginia history, 4.52 million. Youngkin said in announcing the labor force numbers last month that his administration continues to work on “commonsense policies that make Virginia even more competitive and bring more people into the labor force.”

Locally, the outlook is improved, but workers are still needed in several career areas, according to John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College. He said the shortages are in health care, manufacturing, hospitality/tourism and teaching.

Downey said the increase in labor market participation reflects more tolerance on the part of many employers “to look at populations of potential workers that they did not consider for hiring in the past. These include populations such as people recovering from substance abuse addiction, people who are transitioning back into the workforce after serving time in the criminal justice system, and those who had been reliant exclusively on government assistance programs during the height of the pandemic.”

Jim Leech, a retired Hershey Chocolate engineer, helped run the manufacturing associate degree program at Blue Ridge and is still an adjunct faculty member teaching job skills to young people at the community college.

Leech said manufacturing is a mainstay of the Shenandoah Valley community, with 18 percent of the adults in the Valley working in that field. And he said the demand for workers in that field “has never been higher.”

He said getting young workers into jobs and keeping them is competitive. Turnover is an issue, even after a young worker has been trained.

“When I was young, most people took a job and retired from that job,” Leech said. “Today, there is a lot of movement.”

And the future outlook for industry and labor participation is not without issues, according to Downey.

“The overall challenge of the dearth of qualified and available workers extending well into the future is associated with the declining birth rate,” Downey said.

Although automation and artificial intelligence can help some, Downey said addressing the shortage of qualified workers will require stronger state and national strategies.

Leech said when training young workers, he stresses their need to be lifelong learners.

“I tell them to never stop learning,” he said. “If they are offered training, I tell them to take it.”