Lassiter: As a child, my father was unable to attend Waynesboro High during segregation. Now he's an interim administrator there.

My mom is actually the one in the family with all the college degrees. She has a master’s degree in education and a seminary degree.

“The two biggest impacts on my journey were going into the military and your mom,” dad said. “When I went out the military and I went back to college, your mom was already teaching. She was the person that said, ‘this is what you need to do.’ You already know that your mom’s really smart. The areas I lacked in were her strengths.”

Dad doesn’t think anyone who saw his high school transcripts would believe he graduated from JMU, or that he’s serving as interim administrator at his alma mater.

“If you looked at the transcripts, you would have said, ‘there’s no way he’ll ever get into college, and there’s no way he’ll ever get out,” dad said, bursting into laughter.

What dad does have is a doctorate in lived experience. In the juvenile probation field, he’s spent 43 years dealing with people that weren’t always eager to see him.

That’s prepared him well to handle situations that arise in the school.