Local conservation group awarded for educating local youth

“I’ve been meeting with teachers to try to learn what they’ve been doing in the classroom so that we can integrate it outside,” she said.

In terms of feedback, Hersch said students are sometimes hesitant to partake in the garden because they don’t want to get dirty. So she tries to meet them where they are and not push them to do it.

“There was one kid who was like, ‘I’m not doing anything,’ and I was like, ‘OK, that’s fine,’” Hersch said. “And then right at the end, he was like, ‘Yes, I get to leave,’ and I was like, ‘Have a great weekend,’ and then he said, ‘Actually, I want to do some of the watering,’ and I was like ‘Great, come on over.’”

Julia Loman, a farm manager at AMI, said the educational garden at Berkeley Glenn has come a long way since being started in March.

“We’ve gotten rolling with educational programs,” she said. “We’ve had high schoolers out here, kindergarteners. So the whole range of K-12 we’re looking to get out here and experience different things on the farm.”

