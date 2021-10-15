Local conservation group awarded for educating local youth

A local nonprofit has been growing its reputation for the past 10 years and it bloomed this week when it was recognized by the state.
The Allegheny Mountain Institute, which was established in 2011, was given an award Oct. 7 in a garden beside Berkeley Glenn Elementary School in Waynesboro for its role in helping educate youth about conservation.
“The Allegheny Mountain Institute is in the business of celebrating the beauty of the land through its farming practices and respect for working with the land,” said Marie Thomas, who presented Kim Davidson with the 2021 Conservation Educator Award on behalf of both the Garden Club of Virginia and the Augusta Garden Club. “AMI is unique in its partnerships with the local hospital and schools to challenge students and patients to better health through the bountiful gifts that nature offers.”
Davidson, the executive director of the Allegheny Mountain Institute, said the group works in collaboration with Waynesboro school officials to maintain the Waynesboro Educational Farm beside the elementary school where students can learn about vegetable production and agriculture.
“They focus on food and health, but also teaching the value of good land stewardship,” Thomas said.
Bree Hersch, the farming, education and outreach coordinator at AMI, said she enjoys working with Waynesboro students.
“I’ve been meeting with teachers to try to learn what they’ve been doing in the classroom so that we can integrate it outside,” she said.
In terms of feedback, Hersch said students are sometimes hesitant to partake in the garden because they don’t want to get dirty. So she tries to meet them where they are and not push them to do it.
“There was one kid who was like, ‘I’m not doing anything,’ and I was like, ‘OK, that’s fine,’” Hersch said. “And then right at the end, he was like, ‘Yes, I get to leave,’ and I was like, ‘Have a great weekend,’ and then he said, ‘Actually, I want to do some of the watering,’ and I was like ‘Great, come on over.’”
Julia Loman, a farm manager at AMI, said the educational garden at Berkeley Glenn has come a long way since being started in March.
“We’ve gotten rolling with educational programs,” she said. “We’ve had high schoolers out here, kindergarteners. So the whole range of K-12 we’re looking to get out here and experience different things on the farm.”