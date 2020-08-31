Local elementary school counselor publishes first children's book

“I wanted to work with a smaller publisher who would market the book specifically to educators, and that’s what they [Boys Town Press] do,” Bartley said.

Boys Town Press worked closely with Bartley to develop the book, but she says that they were flexible to ensure that her creative vision was maintained. After an initial illustrator backed out of the project, Brian Martin became the illustrator who brought the story of Diamond Rattle to print.

“They were very receptive to my feedback,” she said. “They sent me three databases of illustrators, and I would tell them what I did like and what I didn’t like. The illustrator I suggested initially was the one they contacted, but she had to back out. Then they brought in Brian Martin to finish the book, and I think he did a great job.”

The community around Bartley has been supportive throughout the process. She read the book for students before sending it to publishers and received a good response. One thing that she did not expect was the number of people around her that would have questions about the publishing process that she would be able to encourage with her story.

Bartley has three young boys and her sons enjoy the book, but said her 8-year-old took longer to hear the story than most people.