Local theater group to showcase romantic comedy, "Barefoot in the Park" tonight at Blue Ridge

WEYERS CAVE — It’s showtime.

A Waynesboro theater group is partnering with Blue Ridge Community College to showcase “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy play by Neil Simon, this Friday and Saturday at the campus Fine Arts Center’s black box theater.

“We’re very excited for this partnership and this opportunity where we can bring our performances to the stage,” said Ed Smith, vice president of Waynesboro Players and plays a small part in the production as a delivery man.

Waynesboro Players, a nonprofit theater group that gives aspiring actors and production crew an introduction to live theater, will perform the 90-minute play that follows a young, married New Yorker couple, Corie, a free-spirited romantic, and Paul Bratter, a conservative lawyer, fresh off their honeymoon as they begin life together in a tiny fifth floor walk-up.

During dress rehearsals Wednesday night, actors dressed in their respective costumes as they practiced their lines one last time before Friends and Family Night on Thursday, a night where relatives, close friends and Blue Ridge students get to wacth the play before Friday.

Waynesboro Players has been practicing this play for more than two months. It is the first time Brenden Wells, the play’s director, is directing the whole performance. He said the process has been challenging, but fun.

“A three-act show is not the easiest to put together, especially the first time,” Wells said. “It’s been great. Luckily, I have an amazing support system and I have amazing producers who have been there the entire production to help me with whatever I needed.”

Although the community theater group has been bringing entertainment around the Valley for 60 years, Players still do not have their own stage. Except, only a small warehouse that sits towards the end of East Main Street serving as their own rehearsal space, costume shop and props storage.

Olivia Tarvin, the actress who plays Corie Bratter, is a student at Blue Ridge majoring in psychology. Although Tarvin is new to Waynesboro Players, she has been acting in plays at a young age and said being in the theater group gives her a chance to learn from other actors and their experiences.

“They’re [actors] are all seasoned Players and I can learn from them,” Tarvin said. “It’s a great way to network and connect and find new people.”

Tarvin said the chemistry between the cast members is like “family.”

“No one is on their own here,” she said. “We’re all very welcoming. Brenden has been great, he’s very encouraging. I love how opens the floor to us and asks us for our input as well.”

As Friday night approached, Wells said he was nervous, but the exhausting weeks of evening rehearsals hopefully would make saying his lines muscle memory.

“I can’t say I’m not worried. You’re always going to be worried, especially if it’s something you put so much effort into,” he said. “I’m honestly ready, I couldn’t ask for a better cast.”

Tickets are on saleonline or at the black box theater box office.