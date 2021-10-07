Longtime Fort Defiance principal Larry Landes honored at school board meeting

“It is important that as we move forward, there is an understanding by everyone that there is a need to conduct meetings in a way that is civil, respectful, and representative of the behavior that we wish to model to our students,” John Ocheltree said.

Several speakers spoke against the idea of vaccine mandates in schools, with some citing the issue of forcing students to take vaccines that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval on Aug. 23, according to the organization’s website. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines reached communities after the FDA authorized their emergency use. The Augusta County School Board has not discussed mandating vaccination for students.

Marcus Sanders read a poem he wrote titled “We the People” to the board in which he laid out his grievances with the local body.

“We the people know you don’t stand up for what we want or believe in,” Sanders said. “We the people want you to truly educate our kids. We want you to educate yourselves and turn off the TVs and stop listening to everything you hear and actually critically think for yourselves.”

