Longtime Fort Defiance principal Larry Landes honored at school board meeting

VERONA — Longtime Fort Defiance principal Larry Landes was presented with a resolution honoring his service to Augusta County schools from the Virginia House of Delegates at Thursday’s school board meeting.
Landes served for 14 years as the Indians' principal after previously being in the same role at Wilson Memorial High School and Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School. He started his career as a teacher and a coach at Hopewell after graduating from Madison University, now James Madison University, where he eventually became a principal at the middle and elementary levels before returning to Augusta County in 1993.
Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, presented the resolution to Landes and spoke about the impact the Fort administrator had on the children of Augusta County.
“When I heard about his impending retirement, I heard from students and their parents about the impact that he had on their family’s lives,” Runion said. “[Landes] made a difference starting in Hopewell, moving to Augusta County, and changed people’s lives for generations.”
The Virginia House of Delegates approved the resolution on Aug. 28, 2020, to recognize Landes’ achievements both during traditional years and for the semester he led Fort Defiance through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of those children whose lives you’ll change aren’t born yet, because you made an impact on their parents,” Runion said. “They’ll be better parents because of what you were able to put together with your team and this community.”
Landes — whose father Kenneth Landes was the first principal of Fort Defiance in 1962 — enjoyed pouring into his students' lives during his time as an administrator in the county.
“Helping to mold and shape the whole child, if you will, that’s the most gratifying thing,” Landes told The News Virginian in May of 2020, shortly ahead of his retirement.
Residents speak out against school board
During public comment at Thursday’s meeting, several Augusta County residents spoke in opposition to masks in schools, the possibility of vaccine mandates, and critical race theory, but not before the school board announced some changes to its expected code of conduct for speakers.
The meeting’s agenda featured a list of guidelines for attendees to attempt to prevent tension that has been seen in recent board meetings, both in the county and around the country. The guidelines include refraining from public demonstrations of support or opposition, being respectful of others and their viewpoints, and a two-minute time limit for speakers.
The guidelines come after September’s meeting featured an altercation between a resident and board member Nicholas Collins in which a speaker approached Collins while yelling before an Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy intervened.
“It is important that as we move forward, there is an understanding by everyone that there is a need to conduct meetings in a way that is civil, respectful, and representative of the behavior that we wish to model to our students,” John Ocheltree said.
Several speakers spoke against the idea of vaccine mandates in schools, with some citing the issue of forcing students to take vaccines that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval on Aug. 23, according to the organization’s website. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines reached communities after the FDA authorized their emergency use. The Augusta County School Board has not discussed mandating vaccination for students.
Marcus Sanders read a poem he wrote titled “We the People” to the board in which he laid out his grievances with the local body.
“We the people know you don’t stand up for what we want or believe in,” Sanders said. “We the people want you to truly educate our kids. We want you to educate yourselves and turn off the TVs and stop listening to everything you hear and actually critically think for yourselves.”