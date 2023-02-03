STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University has named a new vice president and dean of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences.

Todd Telemecco, a licensed physical therapist and the holder of two doctoral degrees, will assume the position on July 1. He will replace retiring dean Lisa Shoaf.

Telemecco has spent more than 20 years in higher education as a professor and in leadership roles at various universities. He has been the dean of health sciences at Methodist University, founding dean for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s College of Health Sciences, and most recently, vice president of academic affairs at the University of Mount Olive.

Telemecco said he was “inspired by Mary Baldwin’s heritage as an inclusive institution with an entrepreneurial spirit that develops leaders through an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of individual and collective successes of its student, faculty and staff.”

Murphy Deming offers training in its schools of nursing, health and human performance and public health. The school was founded in 2014 and is located in Fishersville.