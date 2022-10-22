Mary Baldwin offers new program to help with rural healthcare

STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University is trying to assist with healthcare shortages by starting a new nursing anesthesiology program.

University officials said accreditation for the program was reached in June and there are 25 students now enrolled. The new program is one of three in Virginia and 120 nationally. More than 100 applications were received for the program within a few weeks of its launch.

The program’s founding director, Johanna Newman, called it “a milestone achievement for both the college of health sciences and healthcare in our region.”

Students study in a hands-on environment and learn from faculty like Newman, a doctor of nursing anesthiology practice who works at several area hospitals and Dr. Jennifer McPherson, a retired Navy commander.

Newman said there is a major shortage of nurse anesthetists in the United States. The Rand Corporation estimates staffing shortfalls of more than 5,000. Residents of Southwest Virginia often have to drive four to five hours for routine surgeries because of a shortage of anesthesia providers.

Newman said Mary Baldwin has developed partnerships with hospital systems in Virginia and North Carolina. Newman said most of Mary Baldwin’s students will field job offers prior to receiving a degree.

The program’s annual cohort is expected to grow to 35 and Newman expects to hire two more professors.