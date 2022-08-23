Mary Baldwin students return without pandemic restrictions

STAUNTON — New students will move into dorms on the campus of Mary Baldwin University in Staunton on Wednesday and begin orientation for the first time in three years without pandemic-related restrictions.

The private university welcomes 322 new undergraduate students to the main campus, and another 92 students online. Full classes at Mary Baldwin’s College of Hea lth Sciences in Fishersville begin Monday.

Mary Baldwin’s diverse student body for 2022-23 will include 50 percent students of color and 71 percent female, 27 percent male and 2 percent of the students who did not disclose gender.

Seventy-four percent of the students are from Virginia, while 23 percent are from outside the state and 2 percent are international.

Upper level students will return to Mary Baldwin this weekend, and classes will start for all students on Monday.