Middle school students volunteer at community center on MLK Day

Students from Stuart Hall School embraced an opportunity to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Seventh and eighth graders from the Staunton private school visited Waynesboro’s Embrace Community Center on Monday morning to help with the center’s Green Hanger Project, an initiative to help dress middle and high school students in need or who are bullies for their appearance.

“Embrace is founded on the principles that Dr. King spouted, so it’s important for us on days like this to facilitate experiences for students to understand more about Dr. King, our community, and our neighbors,” said Jenelle Watson, director of Embrace Community Center.

Instead of enjoying a day off from school, a handful of students volunteered at community centers throughout the Valley on Monday.

“There’s a whole range of projects in terms of civic responsibility, empathy and collaboration,” said Macy Kleinfelder, Stuart Hall School’s dean of students. “Our goal is to get them off campus and on-site with the organizations we’re working with.”

About half a dozen boys from Stuart Hall helped organize the clothing items and shoes into shopping-style racks at the community center. In addition, middle and high school students throughout the Valley donated gently-used clothing to the nonprofit organization.

"We've been here since 8:30 a.m.," said Jenelle Watson. "So, the students are working on space planning and troubleshooting, helping us figure out the best usage of space in a way that will allow us to adapt a space for the community clothing closet quickly."

In addition to space planning and organizing clothes, Watson said the students also put outfits together for the students and created clothing care packages.

Hannah Doty, an intern for the Embrace Community Center and a senior at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, is majoring in religious studies. She said she partook in the internship to learn more about ministry. Working with youth has been enjoyable, she said.

“Ministry is not just what we physically can do by ourselves,” she said. “I’m finding it fun by learning how to help facilitate that and not take ownership of everything like, ‘Let me do, I do want to do it this way,’ but letting it be collaborative and figuring out what works best.”

After their volunteer work, Watson said that the students from Stuart Hall appeared interested in partnering more with Embrace.

“They’ve been enthusiastic about helping out,” she said. “They learned some new things they weren’t aware of what we do. It sounds like they’re very interested in taking some things they’ve learned here and doing some more of that in their setting as a partner with us.”