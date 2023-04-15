STAUNTON — Jeff Stein was introduced Friday as the 10th and next president of Mary Baldwin University following his election.

Stein, who will begin his tenure on July 1, said he felt a strong bond with his new school during the interview process.

“The more I learned about Mary Baldwin, the more people I met I felt the calling,” said Stein, who now serves as vice president for strategic initiatives & partnerships at Elon University. “I sort of fell in love with the institution.” In addition, he said he and his wife Chrissy were drawn to the Staunton community. “It was the right place for us,” he said.

Stein was chosen after a 15-member university presidential search committee partnered with an executive search firm, Academic Search. Two rounds of interviews with candidates led to four finalists. The search committee sent a unanimous recommendation of Stein to the university’s board of trustees to serve as Mary Baldwin’s 10th president.

Gabrielle G. “Gabby” McCree, the chair of the MBU board of trustees, said, “Jeff Stein’s experiences across academia demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom, his mastery of strategic planning lifts all campus stakeholders, and his ability to lead in challenging times speaks to a critical moment in higher education.”

Stein, a Colorado native, has spent more than 30 years working in higher education. He holds a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Georgia. He has also taught English and holds a master’s in fine arts in creative writing from Colorado State University.

Most recently, Stein was tasked with developing and implementing Elon’s 10-year strategic plan and the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the latter responsibility was about “bringing a community together and moving forward.”

With 21 years at Elon, Stein said his work at the North Carolina university has “been a powerful experience.” The university’s enrollment has grown by 3,000 during his time there, and he said his time at Elon “has provided an opportunity to learn at every turn and be part of the innovation.”

One of Stein’s critical initiatives at Elon has been creating a more welcoming home for Jewish students. As a result of that effort, the Jewish student population has grown from 50 to 800.

Stein will succeed Mary Baldwin’s retiring president, Pamela Fox, on July 1. He credits Fox with making “courageous choices” during her 20 years as president. Then, he elaborated, pointing to Mary Baldwin becoming a university, becoming co-ed, and adding the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences. “I can’t say enough about Dr. Fox and her leadership,” he said.

It’s too early to make long-term goals, but Stein is already thinking about immediate objectives.

“The first thing I will do is listen,” he said of a planned strategic listening tour. “I will get to know the students, faculty and staff.”

The incoming president said another immediate goal “is to increase retention and graduation” of students. He said achieving that could involve student internships and opportunities to gain needed skills.

“I talked with the search committee about pipelines and partnerships. It is important to get students out in the world,” he said.

And like what Fox has encountered with new programs, Stein said Mary Baldwin might have to consider offering students training in new fields. That means collaborating with businesses.

“We must have deep relationships with industry,” he said. He said the dialogue must be a back-and-forth process about what is needed in the workforce.

According to Stein, part of the dialogue is understanding the evolution of higher education. “Higher education must evolve,” he said. “We don’t teach the same things we did 20 years ago or 100 years ago.”

Stein’s ascent to the presidency of Mary Baldwin is deeply personal. His parents were first-generation college students. His grandparents survived the Holocaust and Russian pogroms (riots) to find a new life in the United States.

“I have a debt of gratitude to higher education,” he said. Stein wants to continue repaying the debt. “We must get students educated and build great lives and careers,” he said.

A colleague of Stein’s at Elon trumpeted his selection to the Mary Baldwin post.

“Dr. Jeff Stein is an outstanding leader with vision who embodies creativity, collaboration, and an intense focus on student success,” said Elon President Emeritus Leo M. Lambert. “He combines these qualities with kindness, empathy, and humor, and is widely regarded as one of the most respected and trusted senior administrators at Elon.”

Stein’s wife, Chrissy, has taught English at Elon. The Steins met when both attended Beloit College in Wisconsin as undergraduates. They are the parents of Lena, a Carleton College graduate who works in social work in Chicago, and Benny, a Wesleyan College graduate who lives in Los Angeles and is an aspiring movie industry writer.