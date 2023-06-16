Healthy habits and nutrition for children are among the many goals of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

So when the newly renovated downtown Waynesboro club reopened a year ago, CEO/Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle said the blank canvas on the building’s interior walls presented an opportunity.

“We wanted to make the space more welcoming and something the kids would enjoy,” she said.

The result in the club’s teaching kitchen was unveiled this week. A colorful mural showing a smiling young boy also includes brightly colored peppers, eggplant, avocados, onions and other vegetables. The mural results from a collaborative effort this spring between the kids attending the club and Staunton artist Sarah Jones.

Jones operates a downtown Staunton studio and has previously performed art for the nonprofit Project GROWS. She solicited sketches from kids at the club. The kids also helped color in the vegetables from Jones’ mural outline.

“We are showing happiness and joy,” Jones said.

She said the kids offered good ideas. One of the significant challenges of producing the mural was the scaffolding needed to reach the top part of the project.

Jones said working with kids “is challenging but rewarding.” The collaboration is also rewarding for the kids, she said.

“It’s clear to see that they like having a hand in creating things like this,” Jones said. “It’s something they’ll look at every day and remember the experience. It’s worth going through a bit of extra trouble to include them in the process.”

Also recognized in the mural are two significant partners of the Boys & Girls Club, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Project GROWS. Freeman-Belle said the food bank provides a daily food supply for youth at the club. Project GROWS helps educate club members on healthy cooking and healthy habits. Project GROWS is based in Augusta County.

Freeman-Belle said a year-round objective of the Boys & Girls Club is a triple play of fitness and recreation, healthy habits and healthy living.

The organization serves 160 kids from kindergarten to middle school in the summer and about 240 during the school year.