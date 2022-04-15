New principal chosen for Berkeley Glenn Elementary

Berkeley Glenn Elementary in Waynesboro will have a new principal starting July 1.

Michael Perry, who has served as an assistant principal at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton for three years, was approved as the new principal at Tuesday night’s Waynesboro School Board meeting.

Perry has also taught at Kate Collins Middle School and in the Buena Vista city schools. And Perry also served as a Virginia State trooper for eight years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia-Wise and a master’s degree from the American College of Education. Perry’s career switcher program was completed at Shenandoah University. He lives in Waynesboro with his wife and two sons.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said “Mr. Perry is committed to the Waynesboro community. His understanding of the important of relationships with students, their parents and the community will serve him well as he returns to Waynesboro Public Schools as the principal of Berkeley Glenn. He clearly communicates a willingness to partner with teachers and parents to meet the unique academic, social/emotional, and behavioral needs of the students in our community. His leadership will continue the tradition of excellence at Berkeley Glenn.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.