New school year in Waynesboro off to a smooth start

After a summer off from school, the new year began Tuesday with in-person learning in Waynesboro with no major problems, officials said.

“I just want to start off by saying that we had a successful first day,” Margaret Migas, a sixth grade teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, told Waynesboro School Board members Tuesday evening at their monthly meeting. "So generally, kids found where they were going, and I did not see any tears in the hallway or the classroom, and I think everyone had some food. So that was successful."

Kathryn Brown, a second grade teacher at William Perry Elementary School, agreed.

“We had a really good day at elementary school,” Brown said. “It was really nice to see all the students back at the building and the kids were really excited to be there.”

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said there were some delays in getting students picked up after school by their parents because more parents than expected picked up their children.

“There’s no way to predict that but we’ll iron out those logistical issues over the next few days,” he said.

Students and staff followed safety guidelines, including wearing masks, to protect each other from getting COVID, Cassell said.

