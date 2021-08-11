New school year in Waynesboro off to a smooth start

After a summer off from school, the new year began Tuesday with in-person learning in Waynesboro with no major problems, officials said.
“I just want to start off by saying that we had a successful first day,” Margaret Migas, a sixth grade teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, told Waynesboro School Board members Tuesday evening at their monthly meeting. "So generally, kids found where they were going, and I did not see any tears in the hallway or the classroom, and I think everyone had some food. So that was successful."
Kathryn Brown, a second grade teacher at William Perry Elementary School, agreed.
“We had a really good day at elementary school,” Brown said. “It was really nice to see all the students back at the building and the kids were really excited to be there.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said there were some delays in getting students picked up after school by their parents because more parents than expected picked up their children.
“There’s no way to predict that but we’ll iron out those logistical issues over the next few days,” he said.
Students and staff followed safety guidelines, including wearing masks, to protect each other from getting COVID, Cassell said.
”We were distanced to the extent possible," he said. "All of our students were wearing masks today."
There were also some technical issues with a new registration system, Cassell said, which resulted in a few inaccuracies when counting student enrollment. Teachers ended up taking a hand count, calculating that 2,551 students in grades K-12 attended school Tuesday.
“That’s a pretty low number for the first day of school,” Cassell said. “We do have a number of students enrolled who were not in school today."
The reason why enrollment was low is because 150 to 200 students had not gotten the required immunizations to attend school, he said.
However, there were more student registrations Tuesday than normal, including from families new to the area who didn't realize the school year was starting. In other parts of the country, especially in the north, school often starts after Labor Day.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, executive director of student services Dr. Ryan Barber told members last month’s Back to School Bash at Kate Collins Middle School was a success.
“We just had a really great time,” Barber said. “Our goal was to remove barriers to school readiness for students and families and there are students who are able to attend school today because of this event.”
During the event, 38 children were administered required vaccines, he said.