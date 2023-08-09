Growing up in Ecuador, Ana Cabrera was urged by her mother to read different books and was quizzed by her on current events in the local newspaper.

“She made us write about it (the newspaper),” said Cabrera, a new English Language Learner teacher in the Waynesboro Schools based at William Perry Elementary. “She wanted us to think about what was happening in the world. And by understanding the past, it will help us make sure we don’t make the same mistakes in the future.”

Ana’s curiosity led her to obtain undergraduate and graduate degrees in her native country and teach English at a local private school. She learned the foreign language by immersing herself in YouTube and other videos.

Now, the married mother of a kindergarten-age son has the most important teaching assignment of her education career. After spending two years teaching elementary school in Iredell County, N.C., she will teach kindergarten and elementary students English in Waynesboro.

It’s not just vowels and word sounds she wants to help students learn.

“I want to instill a passion for learning,” she said.

And even for the young elementary students, she wants to start them on the way to becoming functioning and involved citizens.

But as the school year started this week, Cabrera is focused on helping her young students learn basic English, such as social greetings. Beyond conversation, the students will acquire vocabulary.

She realizes her students also are dealing with a new country and having to become part of that country.

“These are students who are refugees and immigrants who need added help,” she said.

She sees her role as also providing the students with the tools to move forward in their new world.

And she hopes her students discover a love of language and reading that led her to read Greek mythology and Greek poetry. She also is fluent in French.

As part of a new school district, Cabrera also wants to be considered a team member “the administrator can count on.”

She was told by Waynesboro’s assistant superintendent, Ryan Barber, to retain her identity as “Ana, the teacher from Ecuador who helps students.”

Barber said of Cabrera that she “joins our team at William Perry with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance the instruction of our English Learners.”

Barber said that The number of students speaking a language other than English is continuing to grow in Waynesboro.

“Ms. Cabrera complements a team of dedicated professionals at William Perry and across our school division who tirelessly work to teach English as a second language.,” he said. “I am delighted that our school division continues to recruit dynamic educators who help make our school division and students even more successful.”

Waynesboro has provided a warm welcome so far, said Cabrera, who sees Waynesboro as “a small town with big opportunities.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Barber updated Waynesboro School Board members on new staff. He said the new team brings a wealth of experience, including those with international ties like Cabrera.

He said among the last-minute hires for the school year is a special education teacher who arrived in the area just this week.