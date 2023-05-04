WEYERS CAVE — Newly-appointed VCCS chancellor David Doré met with BRCC students Tuesday afternoon.

Doré, who began his duties with the Virginia Community College System in April, met with Blue Ridge Community College student representatives in a roundtable discussion on student engagement, career paths and maintaining lower tuition for Virginia community colleges.

The top priority Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's for the VCCS is better preparing students for the workplace, Doré said.

“We’re going to have to have an increasingly more alignment with business industries and deepen our partnerships,” Doré said of the skills gap.

BRCC president John Downey said the college is addressing the educational achievement gap through its Job Starter program, in which the school partners with the community for student success.

“I think that short-term workforce training that then leads to an associate’s degree that students want us to continue out on, I think that’s stackable credentials,” Downey said.

He asked students about their thoughts on increasing student engagement on BRCC's campus after the pandemic.

“I think there’s nothing better than [student] ambassadors or student mentors,” Doré said to a student discussing student ambassadors before COVID-19. “I think they're absolute game-changers.”

He also told the students that they will be in the “driver’s seat” for their learning experiences in higher education, in which students manage their own time for their education.

“When I went to college, the idea was, ‘you better be ready for this institution’ and ‘you conform to the institution,’” the chancellor said. “I think our value proposition moving forward is that we as an institution got to be more open to adapt the needs of our growing diverse partners.”

Doré also told students once they’ve earned their degrees, education does not stop.

“Your education is probably going to be more accelerated much more frequently whether that is as a professional or when coming back into college,” he said. “It’s really being much more adaptive to curtailing our programs based on the knowledge you bring already and how we get you to that endgame of skills.”

He also answered questions about inflation and how his administration will help cope with the current state of the economy.

“There are two big issues with inflation. One is housing, and many of our students don’t own their homes,” he said. “Those who rent are particularly vulnerable to inflation, so I think we need to look at the housing costs for our learners.”

Although Doré said the high inflation rate in the country affects everyone and colleges, he said his administration is working hard to keep tuition low at community colleges.

“What’s the most valuable degree to every one of you?” He asked students. “It’s called J.O.B. degree. You want a job, but most importantly, you want a high-paying job, and that really is the endgame for everything we’re doing.”

The longtime education administrator has worked within community colleges nationwide for over 27 years as an instructor, director, department chair, dean, president and executive vice chancellor. He will be the tenth person to lead Virginia’s system of 23 community colleges, succeeding Sharon Morrissey, who has served as interim chancellor since July 2022.

Doré was a first-generation college student. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He then went on to earn three master’s degrees in business administration from Georgetown University, education at Boston College, and theological studies at Santa Clara University. Doré then earned his doctorate in education at Pepperdine University.