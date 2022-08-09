Newly hired Kate Collins teacher seeks to lay foundation with students on first day of school

Excitement and chaos ran through the halls of Kate Collins Middle School on Tuesday morning.

School is back in session for Waynesboro Public Schools after a 10-week summer break. Right before school began, the annual Back-to-School Bash was held at the middle school to help students and families in need of clothes, supplies, haircuts, and even registration.

Standing halfway down the hallway on Tuesday was Ryan Nunley, a newly hired science and mathematics teacher at Kate Collins, making small talk with his first-block eighth graders in his classroom.

Nunley has been teaching for over 16 years with primarily middle school students. Nunley shared with his students that he coached legendary Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry in track and field at Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina.

“That’s my claim to fame, I guess,” he said.

Nunley said he’s very excited for his first day at Kate Collins.

“The first day of school is the best day of school,” he said. “That’s the day where you get to have kids in your classroom again, you get to start your journey with them, and really, it’s the first day where you get to lay the foundation with them to build a positive relationship with them.”

Nunley encouraged his first block students to “chill and relax.” It was simply a day of students learning how to open their lockers, learning the rules and expectations in class, and getting to know each other.

“It’s important to me for you to have a good school year,” he said.

He also said he needed to build a strong relationship with them.

“You want to be a positive influence who helps a child or a student really truly discover something about themselves they didn’t know before or become passionate about something that they want to know more about,” he said.

The total of students he teaches is around 96 kids, but in each classroom block are around 20 students divided into four groups.

Nunley also emphasized the importance of communication and mutual respect to his students. In each group table, there are green, yellow, blue, and red sticks. Those sticks represent the “zones and regulations” of the students’ mood for the class day. Green means the student is doing fine, whereas red means the student is not in a good mood. Yellow means agitation or nervousness, and blue means tired or sadness.

This non-verbal cue helps Nunley understand the student’s space and would offer reassurance if needed.

“I am 100% invested in you,” he told his students.

All he asked for in return is 100% effort.

Marcia Nester, principal of Kate Collins Middle School, along with other school officials hired Nunley because of his passion to bring new learning methods to the table.

“As those things come, you see student engagement increase,” Nester said of the effects. “It’s that trickle down that increases, and we’re looking forward to that.”

Some creative strategies Nunley plans to use for his students include hands-on stations and lab days.

“I do a lot of the content and what I do is a lot of game activity with them, so we do buzzer games,” he said. “I have something put up on a PowerPoint, we can do things [on] software programs like Kahoot, or quizzes, or Jeopardy games.”

Since the pandemic, schools have struggled with teacher shortages, a problem that gradually increased over the previous two years.

Luckily, Nester said that the school has not run into those problems.

“We’ve been able to have a staff that’s able to work with us, to be able to cover where we need to that have pitched in and helped brainstorm ways to make that work,” she said.

At the end of the day, Nunley said his first day was great, and he looks forward to teaching his students.

“I’m really excited about the school year,” he said. “Pretty much, the first day is the expectations of the school year, so I had four or five great classes, so they’re focused and ready to go.”