Nursing program receives Truist Foundation grant for lab additions

FISHERSVILLE — The laboratory for the practical nursing program at Valley Career and Technical Center is receiving a much-needed boost thanks to the efforts of the Waynesboro Rotary Club and the generosity of the Truist Foundation.

The nursing program is the beneficicary of a $7,000 grant that was applied for by the Waynesboro Rotary Club from the Truist Foundation.

The grant will help with supplies and work on a program locker room, according to Nursing Program Director Deadra Boyd. She said the practical nursing program at Valley Career and Technical Center is an 18-month one with a high pass rate on the Virginia Board of Nursing test.

“Some of our students are right out of high school and others are in their late 50s,” Boyd said.

Assisting the nursing program has been a major goal of Waynesboro Rotary Club President Len Poulin. He said the club had already worked to provide $11,000 to the nursing program for a list of laboratory needs.

“I asked the program to give me a list of what they needed to pass certification,” said Poulin of efforts that started in 2021. “They needed to buy equipment, paint walls and move out lockers.”

The nursing program purchased high-end laptops, mannequins, beds and a washer and dryer, according to Poulin.

The program were reimbursed $11,000 for those purchases earlier this year. Poulin said $5,000 came from the Waynesboro Rotary Club foundation, $5,000 from the district Rotary and $1,000 from the Staunton Rotary Club.

But the Waynesboro Rotary Club’s efforts also involved sweat labor at the nursing lab.

“Our members spent 70 hours assembling beds and painting,” he said.

Poulin said he became aware of the Truist Foundation from Celine Reid, a branch manager for Truist Bank in Waynesboro and Greenville, and a Waynesboro Rotary Club member. Poulin said he attended a tutorial on the Truist Foundation before applying for the $7,000 grant, which was received by the Waynesboro Rotary Club’s foundation in March. The Waynesboro Rotary Club Foundation provides about $30,000 in outreach each year, including $10,000 in student scholarships.

During 2021 the Truist Foundation provided just under $70 million to nonprofits across the U.S.

Poulin said the Waynesboro Rotary Club’s work with the practical nursing program is in concert with the club’s goals.

The Waynesboro Rotary Club is organized, according to Poulin, to “reach into the community to improve things and help to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.