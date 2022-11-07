On the Road Collaborative: Youth empowerment organization enriching students' lives one step at a time

Kate Collins Middle School students were whisking together professional and academic development in the classroom’s kitchen on Wednesday afternoon.

It was all a part of the new extension of the after-school program, On the Road Collaborative, a Harrisonburg-based educational program that helps enrich middle to high school students on different career avenues. Currently in its sixth week, the program’s students are selected on a first come first serve basis by school counselors who believe students may benefit from it. After the 10-week program is finished, students will get to showcase their knowledge to families, friends and On the Road Collaborative board members in December.

“It’s open to everyone at this school,” said Deanna Reed, vice president of On the Road Collaborative. “Right now, at this school, we actually have a waiting list.”

One of the classes being taught after school, Emerging Chefs, a class teaching students about cooking different recipes, food safety and nutrition. After cooking the recipes, students would clean up, eat together and share their thoughts around the dining tables.

Emerging Chef’s teacher, Livvy Call, divided the students into four groups to make fall-themed recipes such as pumpkin alfredo fettuccine pasta with chicken, decaf pumpkin spice lattes and red velvet cupcakes made from beets and muffins.

Some students were quite skeptical about whether or not the recipes will be good, but Call and other assisting instructors insisted that the kids shouldn’t knock it until they try it. She said the day was “going pretty good.”

“A part of this class is building responsibility and having them understand that we’re not going to do everything for them,” Call said.

Initially, the classroom’s kitchen was a chaotic scene of pots and pans clinking and clanking as students began to follow their respective recipes. Call was called from her students on every side of the kitchen asking where the specific ingredients were located.

“It’s always like this when they start cooking,” Reed said with a laugh.

Once everyone was set up in their stations, the chaos seemed to simmer down a bit, with students helping each other stir the pot full of fettuccine pasta, brewing the lattes, baking the cupcake and muffin batters, cutting the garlic and onions.

“I think just having a relationship that we can build with youth makes them more comfortable asking us for help,” Call said. “Everyone is coming in with a lot of different experiences, some feel confident in the kitchen, others have never cooked before or don’t understand measurements.”

One of the students in her classroom, Nola Willins, an 8th grader at Kate Collins joined the program by applying through the school’s open house back in the summer. Willins said she likes the program because of the different career avenues they teach to kids.

“I find it really interesting that they have different things to choose and go to,” Willins said. “So, it’s like on Monday we go to empowerment class, Tuesday it’s like a financial class, so you can learn better about finance.”

The 8th grader plans to apply the skills that she learned outside of school to help with career planning.

“I’ve thought about cooking as my career,” she said. “This could help you find what you want to do or maybe give you an idea.”

The On the Road Collaborative showcase will take place at Kate Collins Middle School on Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.