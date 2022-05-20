‘Once a Little Giant, Always a Little Giant': Waynesboro High School celebrates 2022 graduating class

Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2022 had their moment in the sun on Friday evening during its graduation ceremony on the school’s athletic field.

Nearly 200 students received diplomas during the ceremony, which began with welcoming remarks from Salutatorian Sarah White. White told classmates to “keep persevering to strive to achieve your goals with grace in the face of failure. And above all, remember the importance of kindness.”

The Class of 2022’s Commencement speaker was Tim Teachey, executive director of instruction for Waynesboro Public Schools. Teachey, a WHS graduate himself, has worked for WPS since 1989. Before his current role, Teachey taught middle and high school science for 14 years, served as assistant principal for William Perry Elementary School and WHS, and served as principal of WHS from 2008 to 2019 — the freshman year of the graduating class.

Teachey shared three things that helped him navigate challenges and opportunities in his own path, beginning with the advice to keep moving forward.

“Your targets and goals may change, but keep moving forward. Try new things, seize the next opportunity, stay open to new ideas, and while your destination may remain the same the path may be on you never imagined,” Teachey said. “Second, pay attention and be in the moment. Don’t be consumed by your success and failures. Be careful that you don’t forget to find the value of your journey. Finally, always choose kindness in everything you do. Wherever your path travels, err on the side of kindness. See good in others even when they can’t see it in themselves.”

Kindness and an optimistic outlook on life continued to be the theme for the Class of 2022 as Valedictorian Emily Hamp reminded graduates to remain persistent and positive in the next chapter of their lives.

“As a student studying latin, I learned the phrase ‘as astra per adversa,’ meaning ‘to the stars through adversity.’ I’m convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how you react to it,” she said. “Despite the challenges and anxieties we may face, we will always have control over our attitudes. Do not dread the challenges, but instead embrace your obstacles and view them as opportunities for growth. Choose to live in gratitude for all the many things that are small blessings of each day. Choose to be understanding of those with diverse perspectives. Choose to be patient when the path to achieving your goals is longer and harder than expected.”

In addition to Hamp and White, six other graduates were recognized as honor graduates: Edwards, Victoria Freeman, Daniela Leiva, Lily Ockerman, Anja Pietrowski and Grayson Wood. Honor graduates have achieved and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.