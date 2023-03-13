A Staunton film production is tackling complex issues many in the Valley face.

Deep Structure Productions' docu-series, Life in the Heartland, airs on VPM PBS and explores the issue of food insecurity in the Valley and Virginia, its increasing jail population becoming a problem for communities like Staunton, rural communities dealing with their plastic waste, and farmers looking into new methods to build more reliable bottom lines and the Monacan Indian Nation working to reclaim their land and identity. In addition, the filmmakers would meet with the neighbors, communities, and organizations addressing long-standing obstacles.

“A lot of these places are sort of forgotten about when it comes to these certain resources that are being allotted towards those communities,” said Danny Nokes, VPM’s communications manager.

The first episode of the season premiered Thursday night. It centered around food insecurity and equity issues in rural Virginia and provides solutions on what drives the inequalities and building a regional food system that serves everybody.

“We’re excited to see how the community receives these stories,” said Lysandra Petersson, Deep Structure’s director of production & operations. “We’ve worked hard to provide a balanced look at these issues from farming to criminal justice.”

Deep Structure Productions premiered a pilot episode of Life in the Heartland on VPM PBS in November 2021. The episode opened the doors to tell stories about Virginia’s rural communities' difficulties acquiring broadband services. As a result, Virginia’s co-ops have partnered with the state’s lawmakers and policymakers in connecting broadband to Virginia’s rural regions.

“I think filmmaking and the ability to tell stories on film is so powerful in a way the other media do not always have the same impact,” Petersson said.

While the Valley has seen a lot of progression in its economy and population, Petersson said she hopes Life in the Heartland will impact the community.

“These stories we’re bringing to film and telling on film is very impactful, I think, and it makes it more than just this abstract problem,” said Petersson. “I hope it can shake something up or start some conversations that aren’t happening.”

Life of the Heartland airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. Episodes can be streamed anytime on the PBS App.

VPM, also known as Virginia Public Media, operates public television stations such as VPM PBS, VPM Plus, VPM PBS KIDS, lifestyle channel VPM Create and international program channel VPM WORLD, as well as Richmond NPR station VPM News (88.9 FM) and VPM Music (107.3 FM, 93.1 FM and 88.9-HD2).