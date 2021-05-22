Red Pride celebrated at Riverheads graduation

“There will be no extra credit in the real world and timelines in the adult world are real. Yes, you will fail, but life is an essay test not a word problem. Try another way to get it right,” he said.

“Think of the diploma that you are getting as a lasting physical symbol of what you and your family and teachers did together,” he added before urging them to never forget that they will be joining the tight-knit ranks of Riverheads alumni.

“Red Pride is as real as the mountains that serve as our backdrop,” he noted.

Cassell’s commencement address was followed by Principal Matt Stevens who made presentations to two students with perfect attendance and a number who received academic awards. He then presented the coveted School Service Award to Abenezer Knight. The award goes to the student who, over the course of four years, has given selfless service and leadership to the school.

Class Valedictorian and Senior Class President Eva Frederick then delivered a farewell address to her classmates. She spoke of the sense of community that can be found at the school, especially in a pandemic year. “Our community has come together to support each other in times of need. Class of 2021, I bid you farewell and wish you good luck.”