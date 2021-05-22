Red Pride celebrated at Riverheads graduation

GREENVILLE — Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won. And, while she was of course referring to the amazing accomplishments of all the Riverheads athletic teams this year, she was also making reference to something much bigger than an athletic trophy.
“One does not simply ‘graduate’ from high school during a global pandemic,” she said in referring to the obstacles that she and the rest of the Class of 2021 had to overcome. “If anything, however, this propelled us further. Failure was not an option; it never has been,” she said in reference to the 115 graduates of the Riverheads High School Class of 2021.
“We are a family, different in almost every way, but connected forever. Rock on 2021,” she added.
The themes of family and perseverance intertwined with Red Pride were repeated time and again under the hot morning sun as the graduates, family and friends spread out across the football field. Keynote speaker and retired Riverheads school librarian Scott Cassell told the graduates that it was almost 40 years ago to the day that he graduated from nearby Harrisonburg High School. He offered some friendly advice from the lessons that he has learned about life since then.
“There will be no extra credit in the real world and timelines in the adult world are real. Yes, you will fail, but life is an essay test not a word problem. Try another way to get it right,” he said.
“Think of the diploma that you are getting as a lasting physical symbol of what you and your family and teachers did together,” he added before urging them to never forget that they will be joining the tight-knit ranks of Riverheads alumni.
“Red Pride is as real as the mountains that serve as our backdrop,” he noted.
Cassell’s commencement address was followed by Principal Matt Stevens who made presentations to two students with perfect attendance and a number who received academic awards. He then presented the coveted School Service Award to Abenezer Knight. The award goes to the student who, over the course of four years, has given selfless service and leadership to the school.
Class Valedictorian and Senior Class President Eva Frederick then delivered a farewell address to her classmates. She spoke of the sense of community that can be found at the school, especially in a pandemic year. “Our community has come together to support each other in times of need. Class of 2021, I bid you farewell and wish you good luck.”
At the conclusion of her address, the moment that everyone had been waiting for had arrived — walking across the stage and being handed a diploma. It seemed so simple, but everyone in attendance knew that after a global pandemic cancelled in person graduations last year, that this year was special.
By virtue of their last name, Allebaugh, twins Rorry and Hannah were the first to publically cross the Riverheads graduation stage in two years. The sisters and best friends have enjoyed their time at Riverheads, where Hannah wrestled and Rorry cheered. Hannah plans to go on to Mary Baldwin where she will play soccer and participate in the VWIL program. Rorry will start to work at the family automotive repair business. “Riverheads is great. We would not have wanted to go to any other school,” they chimed in together.
Isaiah Dunlap, who helped lead the Gladiators to the state football championship, also has some immediate plans as was indicated by the U.S. Army letters on his graduation stole. Dunlap leaves on June 22 for basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. His ultimate goal is to be an Army Ranger. “I have wanted to do this forever,” he said of his enlistment.
Speaking of forever, that is how long it seems that there has been a Moore involved with Riverheads High School. Dr. Lynn Moore, 88, opened his medical practice in the Riverheads community in 1959, and he and his wife Eloise and their five children immediately became fixtures in the area. When Riverheads High School opened, Dr. Moore became, and still is, the football team doctor. All five Moore children went to Riverheads and on Saturday, Samantha Moore, the youngest of the Moore’s nine grandchildren, walked across the stage as an honor graduate. Eight of the nine Moore grandchildren have graduated from the school.
Samantha, the daughter of Joe and Tabby Moore, spent most of this year as a virtual student but also played volleyball and worked. She will be attending Virginia Tech and majoring in the biological sciences on the pre-med track.
“Everybody knows everybody,” she said of the Riverheads community, adding that her 114 classmates are like a close-knit family. Although Samantha Moore is the last grandchild, Dr. Moore was quick to point out that he has eight great-grandchildren and two of them are now enrolled at the elementary school.
Of the 115 graduates who walked across the stage, perhaps the loudest cheers went up for honor graduate Jeremiah Hughes. The young man was diagnosed with COVID in September and when he wasn’t recovering as expected, further tests revealed that he had leukemia. His senior year has been spent not only on classwork but, in literally, fighting for his life. The fact that he joined his classmates in the ceremony is a testament to his success.
When Liliana Rose Williams walked across the stage, the ceremony was complete. Principal Stevens asked that the tassels be moved from right to left. With that task completed mortarboards were sent flying and silly string filled the air. The members of the Riverheads Class of 2021 had earned the title of alumni.