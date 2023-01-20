Revitalizing primitivity: Blacksmithing trade school gives locals a chance to learn the art of metal

The constant sounds of clinking and clanking of the molten metal would make anyone’s ears bleed.

That’s not the case for blacksmithing instructor and co-founder of the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing, Dale Morse. He’s done blacksmithing since he was 9 years old as a volunteer for the National Park Service. Morse and his students are used to the sharp ringing sounds, chalky hands and specks of burnt marks on their arms from the swarf.

“A 9-year-old getting to play with fire and making sharp pointy things, I mean, it was a match made in heaven,” Morse said jokingly.

The institute does let younger age groups take a course on blacksmithing, but they must have a parent or guardian by their side at all times.

"You never approach a fire without respect," Morse said. "You respect that it's dangerous, it's risky and it can hurt you, so keep that in mind when you're working with any of this stuff."

One of the beginner-friendly blacksmithing forging techniques Morse teaches in his course is to make a small rose or flower-shaped sculpture from a scrap of metal. The class would draw on the whiteboard what kind of design they want to bring to life. Morse would then heat up a forge chimney filled with charcoal and fire the charcoal up with lighter and old newspapers.

“My hands are pretty tough at this point,” Morse said whenever he touches the fire. “It has to be pretty darn hot for me to worry too much about it.”

The metal scrap would have to be molten for the forging process to begin. Morse would take his hammer and beat the metal flat in order to manipulate its shape and create the design. Depending on the design, some forging processes can take 20 to 30 minutes or may take over months to complete.

“We’re really creating something that just kind of comes from nothing,” said Victoria Gaudin, the institute’s communications coordinator and former student.

The trade school does not limit itself to blacksmithing. Morse founded the institute in 2007 along with an investor, but then became a fully-certified trade school in 2020. The new location of the school relocated to North Augusta Avenue back in April 2022, after being at the South River Mills area. The school offers 16 forging stations and affordable courses during weekends and weekdays. It also offers year-long certification courses in professional and artistic blacksmithing, bladesmithing and welding, which is the only certification program in the country to be approved for the GI bill.

“There are universities and community colleges out there that have blacksmithing in their programs,” Morse said. “But, it’s not a focus on blacksmiths.”

Due to the primitive nature of blacksmithing, Morse believes the skill is an art form in itself and wants to keep it alive for younger generations who do not want to go to a four-year university and learn something unique for their careers.

“You can apply as an artisan making artistic functional items, which was most of my career,” he said. “It’s needed in a contemporary economy because it’s minimal and it’s a luxury item.”

Gaudin agreed.

“Things can be hand-pressed, like a lot of the kitchen knives that you’re using from Target, those aren't hand-forged,” she said. “However, you can get a very beautiful hand-forged blade that it’s just like buying a hand-crafted leather jacket. You have to appreciate that art form and the value that’s in it.”

While the school has had a successful 16 years in business, the owner wants to be able to have outreach to the community to bring in even more younger generations and a diverse group of people to take his courses. Gaudin said Morse took her under his wing to be his tech-savvy sidekick and they’ve created a TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the school.

"You have this, some might consider junk metal, and just make a throwing axe out of it," she said. "In this community, people don't know about this resource that's right in the spectrum."