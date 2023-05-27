Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian School's salutatorian Graycee McClure was the last of the McClure family of 40 consecutive years to walk across the stage on Friday evening.

"This is truly an end of an era of biblical proportions," Ridgeview's principal Jeremy Woody joked.

McClure has played basketball, softball and volleyball during her four years at Ridgeview while maintaining high grades and being passionate about her Christian faith. During the graduation ceremony, she received the Nehemiah leadership award based on the votes from her classmates and teachers.

"We've been through a lot together," McClure told her classmates. "I've been classmates with some of you for over 10 years and some not, but that doesn't matter because we made great memories over those years that I will always remember."

She was one of the nine graduates from Ridgeview Christian School to walk the stage in the church's sanctuary surrounded by family, students, teachers and faculty members. The ceremony was not the typical high school graduation, as the celebration was more intimate. Fewer crowds, but more prayers and blessings were made, placing more emphasis on the students' impact on their teachers.

The newly-graduate McClure will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg in the fall, majoring in strategic intelligence or biomedical engineering.

"I want us to remember two things: work hard and be grateful for everything you do," she told her classmates. "Tonight's graduation has shown us how capable we are to accomplish goals if we commit ourselves to them."

Valedictorian William Davis also said he kept his faith in God during times of self-doubts.

"Acknowledging that I'm a Christian of a divine power greater than myself, I found comfort and the belief that I'm never alone," he said. "We have been gifted the capability to overcome shortcomings, study goals and make a step as significant for aspirations."

Commencement speaker and Ridgeview Christian School's government and politics teacher, Rhonda Wang, told the students never to let go of their faith, regardless of how divided the world can be.

"As you leave the cocoon of home and school and learn to navigate the real world, please do not let your relationship with God slip," Wang urged, becoming teary-eyed. "It's easy to fall away from Jesus when you go to college or out in the working world, so please do something to keep your protection in God."

After conferring the diplomas, the newly-alumnus of Ridgeview Christian School huddled with their families and prayed.

"We still live in a broken world," Woody said. "These students have faced different types of brokenness in their lives, but there is a one-day restoration where we will return to God's original intention of the world. No fear, no sets, no sickness, no death, only life and happiness."

Ridgeview Christian School is a private school in Stuarts Draft founded in 1976 by Ridgeview Baptist Church members. The school has around 170 students from kindergarten to 12th grade.