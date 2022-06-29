RISE Foundation receives $250,000 state grant for increased outreach

Waynesboro’s RISE Foundation is poised to expand its outreach to area children with a $250,000 General Assembly grant announced on Tuesday.

House District 20 Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, appeared at the RISE Waynesboro offices Tuesday afternoon to announce the grant along with RISE CEO Sharon Fitz and RISE CFO Chanda McGuffin. Avoli’s state budget amendment, one of two he submitted, led to the $250,000. Avoli said the funds are in concert with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desire to involve Virginia communities in educating kids.

McGuffin said the RISE Foundation will come up with a plan to submit to the Virginia Department of Education on the utilization of the funds. She said the money can help in expanding the organization’s outreach.

Tuesday was personal for Avoli. He told of his personal journey, arriving in the United States from Italy at age 10. He said it was organizations like Sons of Italy and the Knights of Columbus who helped him, leading to his attending of college and a career in education that included running Valley Vocational Technical Center and the Frontier Culture Museum.

Avoli said it is not trite to say “it takes a village” to help young people, and he said the RISE Foundation is an important part of the village in helping. He said the RISE Foundation is working with children at pivotal time of their development, before high school.

The two-term delegate said it is opportunities like Tuesday that “make serving in the General Assembly worthwhile. It is helping people.”

Fitz said the RISE Foundation and RISE were started more than four years ago to accomplish dual tasks.

“We wanted to dismantle false narratives about Black people and address specific needs,” she said.

The RISE Foundation focuses on providing instructional assistance to children, while RISE deals with community discussions on community building. Those discussions are fostered during an annual stakeholders conference held each year.

Through the RISE Foundation, students from Waynesboro and the surrounding area receive after-school help during the year in reading, writing, speaking and math. An all-day program is done during June.

Fitz said the biggest goal of the work “is to build confidence.” Fitz and McGuffin said the RISE Foundation’s work starts with children as young as pre-school. One of the program’s students is a rising second-grader reading on a fourth-grade level.

While hands-on school work is done in the mornings in the summer, the afternoons include such activities as career day, where students learn about potential jobs they can pursue.

McGuffin said during the school year, the RISE Foundation reaches as many as 35 children. About 25 children are involved in the summer program.

Upcoming activities for the RISE Foundation include a trip to Richmond to the Virginia State Capitol and a visit with Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who has previously visited the RISE Foundation.

Prior to leaving Tuesday Avoli told the students that the most important thing they can do is “read.” And reading is plentiful at the RISE Foundation’s on-site library.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.