The RISE Scholars of Waynesboro received a hearty welcome from the Virginia General Assembly, Shenandoah Valley legislators, Virginia’s lieutenant governor and a newly elected Virginia congresswoman during a visit to the Virginia State Capitol this past Wednesday.

The young people were invited to Richmond by House District 20 Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton. After traveling by bus to Richmond Wednesday morning, the 45 scholars arrived at the state Capitol and were greeted by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon. Soon after being welcomed by Hanger, the scholars met newly elected U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, who has served in the Virginia Senate. She was elected to Congress for the 4th District this past week and is the first Black woman to serve Virginia in Congress.

According to RISE Co-Founder Chanda McGuffin, the day was punctuated by many pictures taken and handshaking with the scholars.

“The day was nothing but magical,” McGuffin said. “It seemed as though the red carpet was rolled out, and everyone was waiting for their arrival.”

The scholars were greeted by a latter-day President George Washington when approaching the House chamber.

When the RISE Scholars reached the House gallery, Avoli introduced them to his colleagues and Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert. Avoli spoke of the work happening in his district through RISE and that Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears had visited RISE twice.

The RISE Scholars went to the House floor and met many of the Virginia delegates.

Before leaving, the RISE Scholars were greeted by the lieutenant governor.

RISE was founded five years ago to help support the Black community. The RISE Foundation provides after-school math, writing and speaking tutoring for students and is augmented by a library at its Waynesboro facility with more than 1,000 books.

RISE fosters community building through its annual stakeholder meetings.

The RISE Scholars will perform their Black History Month program Sunday at 3 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. Donations of $10 will go to their performing arts program.