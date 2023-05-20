GREENVILLE — Although the grass on the football field was green and the sky was blue, the day's color was red — as in Red Pride — when 112 newly-minted Riverheads High School graduates celebrated their high school journey Saturday on the hill above the school. It is a graduation scene that has unfolded each year since 1963 in the tight-knit community of southeastern Augusta County.

Family and the Riverheads community were front and center in the words of advice delivered by commencement speaker David Moody, who has been a science teacher at the school for 33 years and will retire in just a few days. According to Class President Charles Milo, who introduced Moody, the speaker is known for being “brutally honest” and “sincerity and honesty will echo in the halls of Riverheads forever.”

Moody’s remarks to his former students, now seated in front of him in red caps and gowns, were dubbed as “Three Pieces of Advice,” but in true educator fashion, he opened his talk with bonus words of wisdom: “Tell the people around you that you love them NOW. Don’t wait for a rainy day that might not come.”

He revealed his three planned pieces of advice, beginning with the first, believing in yourself. “Give yourself grace if you fall down once in a while. It is what you do when you fall that counts…and never let anyone else define who you are.”

He joked that his students might be stumped at his second piece of advice: “Be nice,” but went on to say that he and they need to work on this all the time and keep working on it.

Moody’s final piece of advice to the graduates was to not go through this world alone, but to embrace support, including the Riverheads community of which they are a part. “It is a community that will be there to celebrate your triumphs and will be there to help you through your tragedies,” he explained.

“This is a special place. Look around at all these people. Everyone here has your back. That is called Red Pride,” he concluded.

Following Moody’s commencement address was Principal Matt Sevens, who gave out awards to seniors with a 4.0 or better GPA. In addition, special plaques were given to the class Salutatorian Irissa Russell and Valedictorian Summer Wallace. Stevens then presented Mykah A. Mass with the Riverheads School Service Award, the school’s highest honor.

Valedictorian Summer Wallace then offered advice to her classmates in a farewell address. “Your character is what others will remember. Serve others well,” she said, adding that “every day is a gift, use it well.”

“The future is out there waiting for us. I can’t wait to see the beautiful stories we create,” she concluded.

With that, the only thing left was awarding the diplomas to the crowd's cheers and the moving of the tassels signifying the end of four years at Riverheads and the beginning of a new journey.