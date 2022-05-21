Riverheads graduating class encouraged to steer toward success

GREENVILLE — Riverheads High School’s Class of 2022 graduates and faculty shared their personal wisdom together during Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony at the school’s football field where 106 students received their diplomas.

Senior Class President Caitlin R. Sellers spoke about the life lessons they learned throughout their four years. Although they’ve made life-long friendships and made jokes about growing up, Sellers encouraged her classmates not to grow up too quickly. She also spoke about their sophomore year when the pandemic hit before their spring break.

“Little did we know, that Friday, March 13th, 2020, was going to be the last time we stepped into Riverheads as sophomores,” she said.

The pandemic gave the students a greater perspective on the value of having in-person contact and how hard teachers have to work, Sellers said.

The graduation commencement speaker was the school’s mathematics teacher, Tracy S. Cash.

“Life is a lot like driving a car,” said Cash, who graduated from Riverheads and returned as a teacher 18 years ago after she graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg with her bachelor’s in mathematics. Cash’s father also taught at the high school and her mother taught at Riverheads Elementary School.

Her advice to students on driving their way through life is to “steer in the direction you want to go, limit how often you look in the rearview mirror, stay in your lane, buy cars that are as reliable and dependable as good friends, let your parents be your guardrails, obey traffic laws, slow down for pedestrians, limit the number of bumper stickers you display, when traffic gets heavy, take the backroad, and never ever be afraid to toot your horn.”

Valedictorian Adasyn P. Hollinger gave a farewell address to her peers, encouraging them to take risks.

“You are the architect of your life, so build your future as you see it and don’t be afraid to make renovations, adding new pieces as they become attainable,” Hollinger said.

Riverheads graduate, Joseph Williams, who plans to attend Radford University in Radford and major in business administration, said graduating high school was “super exciting.”

“I loved all four years at Riverheads,” Williams said. “The whole community is just super welcoming, so I’m grateful to be graduating with everyone else.”

Williams’ advice to his peers is to never give up.

“Life is a long and hard experience, but you just gotta keep moving forward and just do what you can to survive,” he said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.