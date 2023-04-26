WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College's campus is peaceful most days.

However, Friday afternoon was a different story.

An unusual staged scene featured bloody and bruised students screaming in pain around the Student Recreation Center after a fictional protest over the campus dining’s tater tots being too hot. In the staged scene, a BRCC truck crashed into a group of protesters, causing some to lose limbs. While the scenario was fake as a low-rated action film, the college’s emergency services and nursing programs treated the hands-on training as a real crisis.

“Ayudame, ayudame,” said a Spanish-speaking student, which means, “Help me, help me.”

An alarm sounded when the clock struck 2 p.m., and the training began. The screams of agony and cries for help became louder, creating a more chaotic scene. EMS services from different local stations drove to the recreation center’s driveway to pick up students. While EMS services rescued people, a fake reporter added to the chaos as she ran around with her phone in hand and aggressively asked bystanders and victims what was happening.

“Is anyone coming to help us?” yelled a student.

Some EMS students directed the protesters with minor injuries to get treated on sight, while others with detached limbs and bloody stomachs were transported via ambulance to the makeshift hospitals at the Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center.

“This is an awesome opportunity to have a realistic scenario in a controlled environment,” said BRCC EMS Program Director Scott Vanderkooi. “The last thing we want to do for our students is for them to have something so crazy and chaotic happen when real lives are on the line.”

Vanderkooi said both EMS and nursing students have never had this type of hands-on scenario with over 55 patients.

“They’re working together as a team,” he said. “Considering the chaos in a scenario like this, I think they’re doing absolutely wonderful. They’ve mentally worked through a lot of difficult situations.”

In just under 15 minutes, EMS services were able to transfer half of the students to hospitals. The chaotic scene outside the recreation center slowly died down as it became a quiet, warm day on campus once more.

The makeshift hospitals inside Plecker were divided into two sections with 12 nurses. Besides nurses, respiratory therapists and interpreters were also on-site at the emergency department. Samantha Koontz, a nursing professor at BRCC and a labor and delivery nurse at Augusta Health, was the controller of those hospitals and determined which patient would go into what hospital.

“And as the event is going, I have patients that are going to be discharged, and now I’m using them as actors that are either parents looking for their child or people that are coming in to cause more chaos,” Koontz said. “The students are responding well and treating this as a real event.”

One first-year nursing student, Anne Curcio, who played a victim that had her intestines ripped out, said the EMS and nursing training was excellent and efficient.

“10 out of 10 pain, had shortness of breath, low blood pressure, of course,” she said. “It was interesting because I’ve never been in a situation like that, so it was neat seeing in a non-bad way how the team worked together.

Curcio, who comes from a family of healthcare enthusiasts, hopes to be more prepared for next year’s scenario.

“After second-year, I’ll feel like I’ll have a lot more practice because I’ll be the nurse next year,” she said with a laugh. “I’m good at being in the moment, very headstrong, making important decisions, and responding to critical illnesses.”