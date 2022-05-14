State grant allows Waynesboro Schools to obtain six electric buses

The Waynesboro Schools are getting a jolt to the transportation needs.

The schools announced plans Tuesday night to purchase six electric school buses courtesy of a $1.4 million grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the school district will use $741,000 in local funding to buy the buses. The buses should be delivered by late this fall or early 2023.

“We are pretty excited. We have not replaced buses in quite some time,” Cassell said.

The superintendent said the new buses will offer a “significant savings” in fuel and maintenance costs to the school district. Cassell said the school district hopes to save enough in fuel to purchase a new bus each year.

The buses will be added a bus fleet that already includes two electric buses obtained from a Dominion Energy grant in 2020. Cassell said the school district hopes to supplement the current eight charging stations at Berkeley Glenn Elementary with additional charging stations. Those charging stations could be added at William Perry Elementary, Cassell said.

Besides regular bus runs picking up and taking students home, Cassell said the electric buses will be used for school activities and athletic events.

The Waynesboro Schools are among 11 localities in Virginia to receive funds through the Clean School Bus Program through Virginia DEQ. A total of 58 buses will be purchased with more than $14 million in grants. The funds come from Virginia’s $93.6 million allocated in the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The trust is the result of settlements resolving allegations that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act when the auto manufacturer used devices designed to cheat on fuel emission tests.

A DEQ official said the initiative to replace diesel buses will improve student health and the environment in the 11 localities.

“Replacing older diesel school buses will directly benefit thousands of students and their health by reducing their exposure to air pollution,” said DEQ Air and Renewable Energy Director Mike Dowd in a DEQ press release. “These new buses will also prevent the release of 62 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides, and will save school districts more than a million gallons of diesel fuel.”