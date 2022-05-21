Staunton's Class of 2022 celebrates the end of an unusual four-year journey

STAUNTON — Moments after receiving her diploma, Juliana Nunez stood against the cafeteria wall and let the tears flow.

Nunez was one of 200 Staunton High School seniors taking part in the school’s first normal graduation in the past three years, celebrating a four-year journey that was anything but normal.

“It’s a long four years, and I never thought I’d make it,” Nunez said. “I’ve had so many hardships. There are have been so many hard moments and good moments.”

Before the ceremony, Nunez and the other seniors gathered in the cafeteria around 9:15 a.m. They had 30 minutes to soak in their final high school moments with peers before assuming the formations they had practiced on Friday morning.

The students then lined up and passed through a lane with Staunton High School teachers on either side applauding the students as they entered the auditorium. At the beginning of the ceremony, class of 2022 president Kellyse Miller passed the leadership mantle – represented by a huge wooden mallet – to class of 2023 president Alton Harris.

Staunton City Schools board chair Kenneth Venable was the keynote speaker.

Starting with a with a hilarious story about how and why he missed his own high school graduation party, Venable used examples from his own life journey to pass down life lessons to the students before concluding with a poem.

Salutatorian Thomas Getsey then shared with his classmates and peers the collective strength the class of 2022 exhibited in reaching graduation day. For Getsey, just being able to write a graduation speech was a big deal.

“It was a great ceremony,” Getsey said. “This felt great. We’re very lucky we got to do that this year.”

Staunton High School valedictorian Charles Otteni put his quick wit on full display, creating chuckles from the crowd and classmates at various times during his speech.

Toward the end, Otteni pivoted away from his humor and asked the class of 2022 to remember the resiliency it had showed through a school name change, a new facility and a global pandemic.

“And remember,” Otteni said in closing, “that the class of 2022 is the smartest, best-looking and most athletic class ever to graduate from this school.”

Fellow senior Kason Hart resonated with the resiliency part of Otteni’s speech.

“It’s been crazy,” Hart said of his journey. “I’m just happy I made it. It feels euphoric. I didn’t think that this would be something that I would be seeing today. I had to keep the mindset that this is what I want to do, and I had everyone around me pushing me to do it, and I just had to go and do it.”

It was that sense of resiliency that made Saturday morning so emotional for Nunez. She didn’t do a backflip like classmate Khalil Crawford when she received her diploma, but she was just as excited.

“It feels pretty amazing just showing everybody that I could do it,” Nunez said, “that I could do it for myself and see it through.”