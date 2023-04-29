Stuarts Draft Elementary School educator Elizabeth "Liz" Benbow won Teacher of the Year on Friday morning.

Augusta County schools hosted a celebratory breakfast at the Best Western Hotel in Waynesboro, where a Jeopardy-style video recognized the candidates for the annual award.

Benbow, a reading specialist known by her students as "Mrs. Reading," was given the award by Superintendent Eric Bond for her expertise in reading instruction for kids, collaboration with other teachers, and helping kids struggling with reading progress.

"She [Benbow] has a huge influence on Stuarts Draft Elementary. All the teachers and I look to her for advice and knowledge about reading instruction," said Tina Bowersox, principal at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, to the audience. "She is so full of knowledge that the professional knowledge category just explodes beyond exemplary."

This is Benbow's second year teaching at Stuarts Draft. She initially entered college in Pennsylvania as a psychology major but quickly changed her major to English after taking a linguistics course. As an English major, she decided to pursue her teaching license in literature. However, Benbow still loved linguistics, and after working in fundraising management, she pursued her master's in special education. After earning her master's, Benbow taught as a special education teacher for 13 years in Augusta County. While applying her skills in teaching, she found a love for teaching kids to read and soon earned her certification as a reading specialist at Eastern Mennonite University. Benbow has been an educator for 25 years and has taught in Churchville and Craigesville.

"I feel very honored and really happy to be here," Benbow said. "Mostly, what I teach is teaching kids how to pull the words off the page so that they can comprehend because if you can't read the words, you can't comprehend. And, when you see their growth and the ability to do that, and reading becomes enjoyable for them, that's just magic."

The reading specialist wants people to know about educators is the hard work they do for students.

"It's exhausting. It's fulfilling, but it's exhausting," Benbow said. "It's not about the summers off. It's about getting time to recuperate because what we do can wear you out by the end of the day."

Bond also added that educators are "incredibly talented."

"I just don't think that a lot of people realize how difficult teaching is and how much effort and work and education they have to this craft and how dedicated they are to this craft," said the superintendent. "We couldn't be more excited and more happy."

How will Benbow celebrate her award? By enjoying the day off and coming home to her cocker spaniels, which she fosters.

Other Teacher of the Year winners:

» Elizabeth Ashby from Buffalo Gap High School. Ashby teaches business and information technology from grades nine to 11. She earned her bachelor's degree in business education comprehensive from Fairmont State College. She has been teaching in Augusta County Schools since 1993. Ashby describes her work with students as helping them with practical, engaging activities that offer opportunities to be creative.

» Brock Barnes from Fort Defiance High. Barnes teaches social studies in grades nine and 12. He always loved history as a child and earned his bachelor's in history and social science from Radford University.

» James Nicely from Riverheads High School. Nicely teaches social studies from grades nine to 12. Nicely began teaching at Maury River Middle School in Lexington in 2007 and came to Riverheads in 2018. He believes teaching is finding a balance between students' learning while understanding that Nicely's classes are only a tiny part of the student’s life.

» Jessica Bergan from Stuarts Draft High School. Bergan teaches mathematics from grades 9 to 10. She earned her bachelor's in mathematics with a coaching minor and secondary mathematics teaching certification from Bridgewater College. She is pursuing her master's in mathematics at James Madison University and will graduate in December. Bergan is described as a lifelong learner and believes in a class experience that helps students become independent math thinkers capable of approaching, analyzing, and solving problems.

» Michelle Hutchens from Wilson Memorial High School. Hutchens teaches mathematics from grades nine to 12. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from James Madison University and a master’s in educational leadership. She hopes to instill responsibility and accountability while teaching students mathematical concepts, character, and morals.

» Elizabeth Trainum from Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning. Trainum teaches precalculus and DE calculus to high school juniors and seniors. While she comes from a family of educators, Trainum did not initially plan to become a teacher. Instead, she earned her bachelor's in international studies at Miami University in Ohio. After moving to Virginia to work for a local business, she found she was good at teaching others. She then earned a master’s in education from JMU.

» Sarah Foster from Beverley Manor Middle School. Foster teaches family and consumer sciences and has over 30 years of experience in education. She earned her bachelor’s in early childhood curriculum and instruction from JMU and her master's in education from George Mason University. Foster develops an environment that balances her students' post-pandemic social and emotional needs with as much hands-on learning as possible.

» Coralie Roberts from Stewart Middle School. Roberts teaches 8th-grade mathematics. She earned her master of arts in education in 2012. The same year she earned her master's, she was hired by Augusta County Schools and began teaching a summer math curriculum before the school year started. Roberts has always loved working with children and is dedicated to making students successful. She tutored countless students after school, stayed up late creating engaging lessons, took classes to keep her teaching skills sharp, read several educational books, and attended band concerts and sporting events to encourage her students.

» Edythe Shirley from Stuarts Draft Middle School. Shirley teaches English to 7th graders and has been teaching for over 24 years. She is always willing to help colleagues and students with anything they need and work with kids who struggle academically and behaviorally.

» Timothy DeSimone from Wilson Middle School. DeSimone is the school’s band director. He earned his bachelor’s in music education from JMU in 2021 and represents the Virginia Band and Orchestra Association’s District V. DeSimone believes in generosity, community, pride, and unity in his daily work with students. Because of his philosophy, the school's band has tripled in enrollment.

» Holly Lotts from Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School. Lotts teaches art and is an Augusta County native. She earned her bachelor’s in art education from JMU in 2014. Lotts became an art substitute teacher for Augusta County Schools in 2005. She believes art has always been an outlet, form of expression, and place of self-discovery.

» Chynna Kison from Churchville Elementary School. She teaches 5th graders and is a grade team lead and spelling bee coordinator. She earned her bachelor’s in interdisciplinary liberal studies and a master’s in elementary education from JMU. Kison builds lasting relationships that help students have a positive, fun, and successful 5th-grade year while also preparing them to become their best.

» Christina Mozingo from Clymore Elementary School. Mozingo has over 17 years of experience teaching kindergarten to 4th grade. She earned her bachelor’s from George Mason University and a collegiate professional license in elementary education from Mary Baldwin College. However, she feels that her most significant contribution and accomplishment is helping young learners grow socially, emotionally, and academically during these formative years to help ensure their future success.

» Crystal Hostetter from Craigsville Elementary School. Hostetter teaches 4th graders. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Mary Baldwin College and considers dedication one of her most extraordinary educational contributions. Hostetter is currently serving as a mentor to two novice teachers.

» Rebecca Campbell from North River Elementary School. Campbell teaches 4th-grade reading and social studies. She earned her bachelor's from Bridgewater College and was certified to teach pre-kindergarten through 6th grade. She is dedicated to her support, compassion, and love for her students.

» Linda Brake from Riverheads Elementary School. Brake teaches second graders and has taught at the school since 1996 as a special education instructional aide. She then taught 3rd graders at Stuarts Draft Elementary but returned to Riverheads in 2008. Brake's accomplishment remains the relationships she builds with her students and parents. Her teaching philosophy is to educate the whole child and inspire each child to reach their fullest potential.

» Erin Leitch from Stump Elementary School. She has taught kindergarten at the school for four years. She enjoys making learning fun by creating real-world examples to understand the content for her students. Leitch earned a bachelor’s in psychology with a pre-K teaching license at Mary Baldwin College. She previously taught at Wilson and Ladd Elementary schools.

» Mallory Claytor from Wilson Elementary School. She has taught 5th-grade math since 2019. She earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Longwood University in 2018, with a concentration in elementary education. However, Claytor feels her most significant contribution is the positive relationships she has built and continues to maintain. Relationships are her number one priority in her job as an educator.